Covid case rates are rising in every single region of the country, according to the latest weekly data from Public Health England.

Northwest England has the highest rate, with 196.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 13 June, up week-on-week from 152.0.

This is the highest rate for the region since the week ending 7 February.

In the northeast, Covid rates have reached 92.6, up from 42.6 – the second highest rate in England.

Eastern England has the lowest rate: 37.0, up from 28.6.

Case rates are also increasing in all age groups and ethnic groups, with infections most prevalent in those aged 20 to 29, with a case rate of 195.9 per 100,000 population.

Hospital admission rates have risen from 1.48 per 100,000 in last week compared to 1.13 per 100,000 in the previous week.

Admission rates are highest in the north west, with a rate of 2.62.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said: “Case rates have increased across all age groups and regions around England, and we are seeing further increases in hospitalisations.

“We now know that two doses of either vaccine offers very high levels of protection against hospitalisation from all variants, including Delta and so it is important to take up the offer of the vaccine to protect yourself and others.

“We know that many of you will be currently enjoying Euro 2020, but please when going to fan zones or celebrating with friends, follow the guidelines in place and enjoy the tournament safely.”

Where in the country is seeing the biggest week-on-week rise in cases?

Ribble Valley (up from 271.0 to 466.4)

Hyndburn (286.3 to 452.8)

Pendle (168.3 to 326.8)

Warrington (60.9 to 160.5)

Blackpool (110.4 to 209.4)

*Figures show rate of new cases in the seven days to 12 June, versus 5 June

Where in the country is seeing the highest rate of cases?

Blackburn with Darwen, 576.5, (863), 583.2, (873)

Ribble Valley, 466.4, (284), 271.0, (165)

Hyndburn, 452.8, (367), 286.3, (232)

Burnley, 375.6, (334), 289.0, (257)

Rossendale, 359.5, (257), 323.2, (231)

Salford, 331.9, (859), 241.5, (625)

Pendle, 326.8, (301), 168.3, (155)

Manchester, 322.7, (1784), 229.4, (1268)

Preston, 297.6, (426), 211.0, (302)

Bolton, 294.2, (846), 310.6, (893)

*From left to right, figures reads: rate of new cases in the seven days to 12 June; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to 12 June; rate of new cases in the seven days to 5 June; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to 5 June.

The figures also revealed for the first time that there have been 15,893 possible reinfections of Covid-19 in England.

Reinfections are defined as people who have tested positive for a second time at least 90 days after first testing positive for the virus.

Of the 15,893 possible reinfections up to 30 May, 53 have so far been confirmed by identifying genetically distinct specimens from each episode of illness, Public Health England said.

Dr Susan Hopkins, strategic director for Covid-19 at Public Health England, said: “People are understandably concerned about whether you can catch Covid-19 more than once.

“While we know that people can catch viruses more than once, these data currently suggest that the rate of Covid-19 reinfection is low.

“However, it is important that we do not become complacent about this and it is vital to have both doses of the vaccine and to follow the guidance at all times to reduce your chance of any infection.

“We continue to learn more each day about this virus and its variants. Through continued close monitoring and research we will understand how best we can control outbreaks and the impact this virus will have on society over the coming years.”