Covid cases fall in England and Wales as 1 in 35 people infected

The number of people testing positive for Covid in England has dropped, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics said around 1 in 35 people in the country found they had the virus in the week ending 24 October.

This was down from 1 in 30 people the week before.

The ONS weekly Covid infection survey found cases continued to drop in Wales, where 1 in 40 people are estimated as having the virus.

Over in Northern Ireland, however, Covid infections had increased. Around 1 in 30 tested positive for the virus in the week ending 24 October, the ONS said.

The trend was uncertain in Scotland, according to the national statistics body.

It comes just days after the ONS said the number of Covid-related deaths had risen for the fourth week in a row in England and Wales.

Despite the increase, the figures remained well below those seen early on in the pandemic.

It comes as the NHS braces for what is expected to be a difficult winter.

There are also fears that a combination of flu and Covid on top of an already stretched service could make the winter one of the toughest the health and care sector has ever faced.