Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Study confirms Covid-19 deaths ‘rare’ among children

Research led by the UK Health Security Agency said the findings confirm that deaths from Covid-19 were ‘rare’ among children.

Ella Pickover
Tuesday 08 November 2022 19:00
Covid-19 test (Alamy/PA)
Covid-19 test (Alamy/PA)

Some 81 children and young people died from Covid-19 in England in the first 21 months of the coronavirus, new figures show.

Between March 2020 and December 2021 some 185 under 20s died within 100 days of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Among the deaths attributed to Covid-19, 75% of these were among children with underlying health conditions – particularly those who are immunocompromised or have severe neurodisability.

Half of Covid-19 deaths among children occurred within a week of infection, most died within a month.

Our national surveillance in England continues to show a very, very low risk of death due to Covid-19 in children and teenagers, with most fatalities occurring in those with multiple and life-limiting underlying conditions

Shamez Ladhani, UKHSA

Recommended

Research led by the UK Health Security Agency said the findings confirm that deaths from Covid-19 were “rare” among children.

Their new study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, concludes that infection tends to be mild in children and young people compared to adults.

But they noted that their study predates the omicron wave of the virus, which is still the dominant variant around the world.

“Our national surveillance in England continues to show a very, very low risk of death due to Covid-19 in children and teenagers, with most fatalities occurring in those with multiple and life-limiting underlying conditions,” said UKHSA consultant paediatrician Shamez Ladhani.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in