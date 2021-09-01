As many as one in seven children who test positive for coronavirus display symptoms 15 weeks later, a study into long Covid in children has found.

The research, the most comprehensive of its kind in the world, has collected data from 7,000 people aged between 11 and 17 since it started in December. The cohort consisted of those who had a positive PCR test result and others who had not caught the virus.

Children’s health experts discovered that those who contracted the disease were twice as likely - almost four months after they tested positive for Covid-19 - to complain of headaches, fatigue and dizziness than those in the control group.