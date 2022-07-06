What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.

After the Omicron wave settled, the prime minister officially removed all self-isolation guidelines and advice, directing the responsibilty away from the state and onto individuals.

Cases are on the rise as experts have warned the country is in its fifth wave (AP)

Despite the alarming resurgence of cases, the government has not imposed any new restrictions nor reinstated free lateral flow tests or mandatory face masks in public spaces.

So with no legal requirement to isolate if you have Covid, many are left confused about what to do when they see the faint red line on a lateral flow test.

Here’s all you need to know if you test positive for Covid

If you have tested positive for Covid-19, you can pass on the virus to others for up to 10 days from when your infection starts, according to the NHS.

Legally, you do not have to stay at home or avoid contact with people if you test positive for Covid-19. This is in line with the government’s Living with Covid plan.

However, the government advises the public to follow NHS guidance, which is a list of recommendations but not a set of compulsory rules.

What does the NHS say?

Stay at home and avoid contact with others for five days

Work from home if you can

Avoid meeting people who are at a higher risk from Covid-19 for 10 days, particularly those who are immunocompromised- even if they have had the vaccine

Inform people who come to your home that you have tested positive and take precaution such as wearing a face mask and regularly washing their hands

Ask friends, family or neighbours to get food and other essentials for you

Children and those under 18 who test positive should avoid contact with other people for three days from the day after they did the test.

How to protect people in your home from catching the virus

The NHS gives advice on how to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to people in your household.