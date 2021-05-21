‘Potential early signs of increase’ in UK Covid cases, ONS reports

Coronavirus cases could be rising in England, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

After dropping for five weeks in a row, the percentage of people testing positive in England showed “early signs of a potential increase”, the ONS said on Friday.

For the week up to 15 May, the ONS estimated 49,000 people had Covid-19 in England, up nearly 9,000 on the previous week’s estimate. The credible interval of the data was 95 per cent, putting the lower estimate at 38,800, and the higher estimate at 60,300, the ONS said.

The picture for the whole UK was “mixed”, with data showing cases in Wales to have remained around the same as the previous week, a decrease in Scotland, and an uncertain trend in Northern Ireland.

In England, Yorkshire and the Humber was the region the highest proportion of people testing positive at one in 520, followed by the northeast, then the southeast.

Concern has been building in recent weeks over the Indian variant of coronavirus, cases of which have more than doubled in England over the past week.

Cases of the B1617.2 variant have so far mostly been found in concentrated areas of England but Nicola Sturgeon on Friday said authorities were “fairly certain” it was driving the rise in cases seen in Glasgow.

A member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned on Thursday that the UK could be experiencing the start of a third wave of the pandemic.

Despite early signs, the latest ONS data did not show for certain rates were rising, said Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the agency’s Covid-19 Infection Survey.

“This week there is a mixed picture of infection levels across the UK. Although we have seen an early indication of a potential increase in England, rates remain low and it is too soon to say if this is the start of a trend,” said Ms Crofts.

“When rates are low they can change direction more easily, so it is crucial that we continue to monitor infection rates as restrictions are lifted and people are able to socialise more widely.”