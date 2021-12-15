The UK recorded a further 78,610 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, government figures show, making it the worst day for infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.

That is more than 10,000 cases higher than the previous record daily infection rate, which came during the peak last winter when there were 68,053 infections reported on 8 January.

The same data shows an additional 165 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Of the new infections, 4,237 additional omicron cases were reported across England, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the new variant in England to 9,243.

In Scotland, there were an additional 265 omicron cases, pushing the total to 561, while in Wales the figure nearly doubled, to 62, and in Northern Ireland the figure shot up by 139, to 151.

The data followed a warning from a leading scientist about the possibility the NHS could be overwhelmed next month amid uncertainties over the impact of omicron.

Professor Graham Medley, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he was worried “we could see numbers of people being admitted to hospital getting very large” if infections continue to rise and spill into older age groups.

It came as Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, told MPs the omicron variant is “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic” and warned of a “staggering” number of cases in the next few days compared with what has gone before.

She said the “real potential risk” is whether “cases turn into severe disease, hospitalisations and deaths”, but added that it is “too early” to be clear on that.

