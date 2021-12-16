The UK recorded a further 88,376 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, government figures show, making it the worst day for infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The figure sets a new record after 78,610 infections were reported on Wednesday – the second highest number of cases yet seen in a single 24-hour period.

The same data released on Wednesday afternoon showed an additional 146 people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

Of the nearly 90,000 new cases, the UK Health Security Agency said there were 1,691 confirmed omicron cases, taking the total number of new variant cases in the UK to 11,708.

It comes as Covid case rates for London and eastern England have risen to their highest level since early January, separate figures show.

A total of 702.8 new cases per 100,000 people were recorded in London in the week to 12 December – up sharply from 475.8 the previous week, and the highest rate for the capital since the week to 10 January.

Some boroughs in London are currently experiencing the steepest jump in rates of any local authorities in the UK. Eastern England’s rate stands at 616.5 cases per 100,000, up week-on-week from 563.2 and the highest since the week to 10 January.

North-west England has recorded a small week-on-week rise, up from 412.2 to 430.0, while all other regions have recorded a slight fall.

The surging case numbers are being driven by the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

This is the highest number to test positive since the week to 13 January

Additional figures provided by Test and Trace also showed a total of 315,001 people tested positive for Covid in England at least once in the week to 8 December, up 8.7 per cent on the previous week.

At the same time, the booster programme is continuing to pick up pace, with data from the UK’s four health agencies showing a record 745,183 booster and third vaccine doses were reported across the country on Wednesday, surpassing Tuesday’s tally.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, told the public at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday to prioritise events that “really matter to them” over the festive period, in an effort to curb the spread of omicron.

But Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has stopped short of echoing that warning, instead urging people to “think carefully” before attending celebrations.