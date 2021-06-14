Daily reported Covid cases have risen to their highest level since the end of February, as the Delta variant continues to spread.

A further 7,742 lab-confirmed cases were recorded on Monday, with three deaths.

It is the highest figure since 25 February.

It comes as another 147,228 people have got their first jab and181,121 have got their second.

Government data up to Sunday shows that, of the 71,672,208 jabs given in the UK so far, 41,698,429 were first doses. Some 29,973,779 were second doses, an increase of

More follows...