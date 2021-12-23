Covid: UK reports 119,789 new cases in another record rise as Omicron variant surges

NHS on ‘war footing’ amid booster jab race and sharp rise in number of staff off sick with virus

Andy Gregory
Thursday 23 December 2021 17:17
Comments
Studies show Omicron is milder variant of Covid, says GP

The UK has reported yet another record daily surge of coronavirus cases, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly through the nation.

The country reported a further 119,789 new cases on Thursday – marking the second day in a row that previous records were broken, after new infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday. With test supplies struggling to meet soaring demand, the actual number is likely to be far higher.

A further 147 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 147,720. Separate figures show the virus has now been mentioned on a total of 173,000 death certificates.

It comes amid a race to get booster jabs into arms as quickly as possible, with an early study by Imperial College London having suggested that a third vaccine dose could offer around 85 per cent protection against severe illness with Omicron.

The NHS is on a “war footing”, national medical director Stephen Powis warned on Thursday, saying: “Staff are taking the fight to omicron, by boosting hundreds of thousands of people each day, treating thousands of seriously ill Covid patients and delivering urgent care for other conditions, all while seeing a worrying, high and rising increase in absence due to Covid.”

Recommended

Figures showed the number of NHS staff off sick with coronavirus reached 18,829 last week – a rise of 50 per cent in seven days, fuelling growing concerns about levels of absences in the coming weeks. Most hospitals in England forecast that more than 30 per cent of staff could be off sick in January.

According to the latest data, just over 1,000 people were admitted to hospital on Sunday, which is the largest number of admissions since early November. A total of 8,008 people were in hospital with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, the highest level since 22 November.

Locally, NHS trusts and leaders have been asked if they would be able to open temporary “field” hospitals due to fears over a shortage of beds in the coming weeks, and on Wednesday evening the NHS published guidance asking hospitals to prepare to use hotels and care homes as wards for patients who cannot yet be discharged home.

Although the average number of daily hospital admissions has remained relatively steady so far, experts warn that, due to the sheer number of cases across the country, pressure on the health service will increase – even if early studies suggesting Omicron causes milder illness are proven correct.

Two preliminary UK studies published on Wednesday, based on a small number of cases, found that those infected with the Omicron variant were 40 to 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital than with Delta.

But, while it remains unclear whether Omicron is innately less virulent than its predecessors, or whether it appears so because of the high levels of immunity in the population, scientists warned that a reduction in severity could be cancelled out by the “alarming” rate at which Omicron is spreading.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in