Covid: UK records 218,724 new cases

Figure sets another new record but includes several days’ worth of backlogged data

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 04 January 2022 16:33
Comments
(Independent)

The UK has reported a further 218,724 coronavirus cases, as the Omicron variant continues to drive an unprecedented surge of infection across the country.

While it is the highest number of cases ever reported in a single day in the UK, the figures announced on Tuesday also comprise a backlog including four days of data from Northern Ireland and two days of data from Wales, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

In the past seven days, more than 1.26 million people have tested positive for the virus, according to official data – a rise of more than 50 per cent on the previous week.

Deaths and hospital admissions have also risen by just over 50 per cent in the most recent recording periods, the UKHSA said.

There have been 909 deaths within 28 days of a positive test announced in the past seven days, 48 of them on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the week to 27 December, 9,958 people went into hospital with coronavirus, leaving 14,126 patients in hospital with the virus on the final day of the year. Just over six per cent required hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator.

More follows...

