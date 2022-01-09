The UK has reported a further 97 possible coronavirus deaths and 141,472 new infections, the latter down 5,000 from the previous day.
While the daily statistics published on Sunday mark several consecutive days that overall case numbers have fallen, the figures are typically lower on weekends, and infection rates appear to be rising significantly in many local areas – particularly
in the north of England.
Even if case numbers “have stabilised over the whole country”, they will have done so at very high levels and will not “come down rapidly”, leading statistician Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter said on Sunday.
The unprecedented surge of cases driven by the new Omicron variant in London appears to be slowing, some experts have suggested – but the potential for resurgence in the capital is feared as a result of people returning to schools and the workplace after the festive break.
Meanwhile, week-on-week infection rates are more than tripling in some parts of north west and north east England, according to the most recent analysis.
Since Monday, more than 1.2 million people have tested positive for the virus, the UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday, representing a 6.6 per cent increase on the previous week.
According to the most recent figures, hospitals are also seeing an increase in need. On Thursday, there were 18,454 people in hospital with coronavirus – up from 14,126 a week before on New Year’s Eve. Just under five per cent of patients required mechanical ventilation to help them breathe.
“What we are seeing from hospital admissions is that stays in hospital do appear to be on average shorter, which is good news,” Professor Mike Tildesley, of the University of Warwick, said on Saturday.
More follows...
