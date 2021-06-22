More than 74.5 million people in the UK have received their coronavirus vaccines as the NHS opened up its programme to all adults in England.

Of the 74,577,678 vaccinations given as a 4pm on 21 June, 43,127,763 were first doses and 31,449,915 were second doses.

It means four in five adults have now received their first vaccination, according to NHS England figures - with three in five having both.

More than one million jabs were booked in just two days after the NHS opened up its vaccination programme to all remaining adults in England.

A total of 1,008,472 appointments were arranged over Friday and Saturday through the booking service, NHS England said - an average of more than 21,000 every hour, or six every second.

The full figure is likely to be higher as it does not include appointments at local GP-led vaccination services or people getting the jab at walk-in centres.

Public Health England's Covid-19 director Dr Susan Hopkins said on Sunday she hoped all people over 40 could get their vaccine before the full easing of lockdown restrictions planned for July 19.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: "It is fantastic to see so many young people coming forward to play their part, protecting themselves, their friends and their family - nearly nine million people in their twenties and thirties have now had their first dose."

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, said: "It is superb to see the continued enthusiasm young people are showing for vaccines across the country."

He added: "It is vital we build on this momentum for second doses so people have the fullest protection possible."

Mr Hancock said he he was "delighted" after Snapchat, Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube partnered with the Government and NHS in a bid to encourage more young people to get vaccinated.

Boris Johnson had slated Monday for the end of all legal coronavirus restrictions in his road map to ease England's lockdown, but has delayed until 19 July because of concerns over the rapidly-spreading Delta variant.

A minor relaxation will take place instead to remove the 30-person cap for weddings, with venues instead asked to limit numbers based on space required to enforce social distancing measures.