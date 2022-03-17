The UK has seen a 47 per cent week-on-week increase in new coronavirus cases, figures suggest – with an average of 258,155 new symptomatic infections reported each day.

The level of infections is the highest ever recorded in the UK by the ZOE Covid study, which reported a “worryingly high” increase among the elderly and clinically vulnerable.

Warning of the unprecedented case levels, Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the study, said: “Even more concerning is the rise in new cases in people aged over 75. This vulnerable group have had low case numbers for months.

“We will need to wait a few weeks to see the full impact on increased hospitalisation but numbers have already started to rise. The data shows this pandemic is definitely not over yet and is more unpredictable than ever, despite government messages to the contrary and a lack of public health advice.”

While, according to UK Health Security Agency data, Covid cases had been falling in every local authority in England as the government moved to axe all remaining restrictions last month, ZOE figures suggest that new daily symptomatic cases are now rising in all regions of England – and across all age groups.

The community monitoring study’s figures – viewed widely as providing one of the clearest pictures of infection prevalence in the UK – are based on reports from around 840,000 weekly contributors and the proportion of newly symptomatic users who have received positive test results.

The latest survey figures were based on data from 54,409 recent swab tests on symptomatic individuals in the fortnight to Monday.

They came as NHS data showed that Covid-related staff absences across the health service were again on the rise, with 123,055 staff off sick as a result last week – a rise of nearly 20,000 from the previous week.

The number of patients remaining in hospitals who should be discharged has also remained high, as NHS leaders told The Independent they are struggling to discharge patients into care homes.

