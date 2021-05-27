With the UK set to lift all Covid restrictions in the coming weeks, The Independent invited two experts to discuss what lies ahead for the four nations and to consider what our ‘new normal’ might look like.

Health correspondent Shaun Lintern and science correspondent Samuel Lovett were joined by Dr Jennifer Dixon, chief executive of the Health Foundation, and Dr Stephen Griffin, associate professor at the University of Leeds's School of Medicine, for an hour-long debate on ‘what lies beyond the Covid crisis’.

From the threat of new variants to baseline Covid measures that may need to be followed, to the stresses and strains that our under-resourced and under-staffed NHS is likely to face, along with the key lessons learned from the past 14 months, the group covered a wide range of topics.

For a catch-up, simply check out our recording of the event from Wednesday night by watching the video below

✕ What lies beyond the Covid crisis

