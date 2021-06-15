People eager to get their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine have been scrambling to move appointments forward amid the surge of the Delta coronavirus variant, after finding they can rebook for a closer time.

Some have said they have been able to cancel existing appointments for their second jab and sign up for another one several weeks earlier than originally planned.

One 25-year-old told The Independent they were initially offered a second dose appointment 11 weeks after their first dose.

They said they cancelled this and have booked one two weeks earlier - and much closer to their home.

Others took to social media to share how they managed to push their second doses earlier.

One user said they managed to book their second Pfizer dose four weeks earlier, by cancelling the initial booking.

People who managed to rebook for a time closer to their first dose also tried to spread the word on Twitter.

“If you’ve recently had the Moderna jab, worth cancelling and rebooking your 2nd dose,” one user said. “I just did and am now getting my 2nd dose 15 days earlier than originally planned.”

People replied to say they have managed to move their forward as well by cancelling their existing appointment and rebooking.

Boris Johnson said on Monday the wait between doses would be cut from 12 weeks to eight weeks for over-40s.

But the government has not announced a change in the 11 to 12 week gap for second doses for others.

NHS England have been approached for comment.