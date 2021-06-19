More than 700,000 Covid jabs booked in 24 hours after rollout opened to over-18s

More than 720,000 Covid vaccinations were booked on the day the rollout was opened up to everyone aged 18 and over.

NHS England said a total of 721,469 appointments were made through the online booking service on Friday.

It works out at more than 30,000 an hour or eight every second - and that figure does not include appointments through local GP-led services or people who turned up at walk-in centres in the hope of getting their first jab.

The surge in bookings came at the end of a week which has seen more than 2.5 million appointments made in just four days.

A total of 692,299 appointments were made on Tuesday when 23 and 24-year-olds became eligible for a jab, with another 635,478 booked on Wednesday when the programme was extended to those aged 21 and 22. A further 456,366 appointments made on Thursday.

"It's incredible to see the enthusiasm young people are showing for vaccination across the country, and it is a testament to the fantastic work of the team in keeping as many people safe from Covid-19 as possible," said health secretary Matt Hancock.

"If you've yet to book your appointment, I urge you not to hesitate in getting your jab and securing this protection for yourself and your loved ones."

The government has sought to step up the vaccination rollout to ensure all adults are offered a dose by 19 July - the new date for the relaxation of all Covid restrictions.

Around 81 per cent of the UK's adult population, or 42.68 million people, have received a first dose of a Covid vaccine, according to the latest figures.

However health officials remain concerned at the spread of the Delta variant first identified in India, with a 79 per cent rise in cases in one week to 75,000. Public Health England said the increase was being driven by infections in younger age groups.

On Saturday thousands of jabs were administered in London after mass vaccination centres were opened at the West Ham London Stadium, Stamford Bridge, and Charlton Athletic football grounds for both walk-ins and pre-booked appointments. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will offer vaccinations on Sunday.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: "This pandemic has been a challenge for everyone but the various restrictions have hit young people particularly hard.

"That's why it's good news that Covid vaccinations are now open to all adults across the country, and already well over three million people in their twenties have now had their first jab.

"So if you're 18 and over and haven't yet had yours, now's the time. It's the single easiest way to protect yourself, keep friends and family safe, and hopefully give us all our summer freedoms back.

"Please encourage your friends and loved ones to do the same, as we're now in the race to the finish line.

"The more of us who are vaccinated, the safer we all are, and the sooner freedom can return."

Additional reporting by Press Association