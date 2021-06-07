The government has teamed up with popular dating apps in an attempt to boost the uptake of Covid-19 jabs.

Users of Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Match, Plenty of Fish, Our Time and Muzmatch could get bonus features if they say they are vaccinated.

The benefits include badges and stickers to add to their profiles and free "super likes" and boosts to increase their chances of finding a date.

Apps will also display adverts and banners to promote the "every vaccination gives us hope" campaign.

The Department of Health and Social Care said providing vaccination status on these apps was optional, but claimed that data had shown that people were more likely to date someone who has had a Covid-19 jab.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country.

"This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme - the biggest and most successful in our history.

"The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with over three-quarters of adults receiving at least one dose.

"I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab - it could save your life and protect your loved ones."

Naomi Walkland, Bumble's vice president for Europe, said: "It's important to make it easier to feel comfortable and safe on a date.

"To do this, we'll launch a new 'vaccinated' badge along with in-app preferences so you can easily communicate if you're comfortable dating indoors or outdoors only.

"In support of the government's vaccination campaign, we will also direct people in-app to learn how to get vaccinated, including linking to educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site through the NHS."

Shahzad Younas, founder and CEO at Muzmatch, a marriage app which is designed to help single Muslims find love, said: "We at Muzmatch are really thrilled to be working with the UK government on the vaccine campaign.

"We understand the concerns young Muslims have regarding the vaccination, in particular those that are in the process of getting married.

"Misinformation has been spreading at an alarming rate in our communities, which is why we're glad to work with the NHS to clear up myths about the vaccine and encourage our members to get vaccinated.

"As we begin to return to a new normal, it's vital that young Muslims do so by getting vaccinated, to ensure the safety of not only themselves but their loved ones too."

Covid vaccine appointments will be opened up to people under 30 this week as the government seeks to hit its target of offering every UK adult a first dose by the end of July.

More than 40 million people, or 76 per cent of UK adults, have received a first dose and over 52 per cent have already received two doses, according to official figures.

Additional reporting by Press Association