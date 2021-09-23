Nearly 125,000 deaths prevented by Covid vaccines in England, figures suggest

The Covid vaccination programme has saved about 123,000 lives in England alone, the latest figures have suggested.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge and Public Health England have calculated that in the period up to 17 September vaccinations against coronavirus have prevented 123,100 deaths.

A further 23.9m infections did not happen because people received their jabs, along with 230,800 hospital admissions for people aged 45 and over.

In England, more than 89 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine, and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

However, take-up of the vaccines is lowest among the young – only 83 per cent of those in their 30s in England have had their first jab, and for those aged 18-29 the figure is even lower at 74 per cent.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, urged people to remain vigilant as case rates remain high throughout the country despite the success of the vaccination programme.

"With winter approaching, it is likely that infections, hospitalisations and deaths will rise", she said.

"The vaccines offer the best protection against Covid-19. One dose is now being offered to 12 to 15-year-olds and a third dose to those over 50, and the clinically vulnerable.”

Separate figures from Public Health England show Covid case rates are falling in most age groups, except for people aged five to 19.

The highest rate is among 10 to 19-year-olds, with 756.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to September 19, up sharply week-on-week from 605.2.

Among five to nine-year-olds the rate has risen from 389.7 to 483.5.

Dr Doyle said the public should keep following the same steps to protect themselves and others from catching coronavirus.

"Wear a face covering in enclosed spaces, such as on public transport, to reduce the spread of infection. Avoid mixing with others if you feel unwell and make sure to take a PCR test if you have any Covid-19 symptoms."