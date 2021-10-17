Labour has written to health secretary Sajid Javid to express concern over the current state of England’s Covid vaccination programme and call upon the government “to go further” in accelerating the rollout of doses among children, young people and pregnant women.

In a letter shared with The Independent, Jon Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, said “this is no time for ministers to be complacent” over what has been achieved and warned “it is clear that the job of protecting the public is not yet done”, with infection rates once again returning to the peak seen at the height of the second wave.

Nearly 50 local authorities across England - from London to Liverpool to Leicester - have offered a single dose to just over half of all 18 to 29-year-olds in their area, according to data up to 30 September. In total, 2,035,320 people from this age group have yet to receive a first jab.

In other parts of the country, primarily in the capital, up to 30 per cent of adults aged 50 and over were unvaccinated by the end of last month, with stark disparities in coverage and infection rates between different ethnicity groups.

Findings from Imperial College London’s React study, published earlier this week, showed that national cases are almost twice as high among people of Black ethnicity (1.41 per cent) versus those of white ethnicity (0.78 per cent).

The rollout of doses among young children is similarly continuing to lag. Up to 13 October, around 13 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds had been vaccinated, compared to more than 40 per cent of this age group in Scotland.

This comes amid surging case rates in secondary schools pupils, one in 12 of whom were infected in the week ending 9 October, according to the Office for National Statistics.

“At the current rate of rollout in schools it will take months for all adolescents to be vaccinated,” said Mr Ashworth in his letter to the health secretary. “Can you explain why this programme is running so slowly?”

He also accused his counterpart of failing to address “confusion and misinformation” around the vaccination of pregnant women, who have been slower to get jabbed than other groups.

The consequences of this hesitancy were laid bare in new data released by the NHS earlier this week, showing that nearly 20 per cent of the most critically ill Covid patients in hospital are unvaccinated pregnant women.

“We need to have a robust public health communication strategy in place, focused on vulnerable groups including mothers to be, to tackle dangerous misinformation,” Mr Ashworth wrote. “Can you assure MPs that pregnant women have not been forgotten about?”

Research shows that there is no heightened risk from vaccination to pregnant women and their babies.

The slow vaccine uptake among 18 to 29-year-olds is most acute in Birmingham and the London boroughs of Waltham Forest, Camden and Barking and Dagenham, where half of this cohort were unvaccinated up to 30 September. Other local authorities with coverage rates under 60 per cent include Liverpool, Peterborough, Manchester and Nottingham.

“Such low coverage rates amongst those under 30 are simply not good enough,” the shadow health secretary said.

Health officials are particularly concerned over the lack of vaccine coverage in pockets of the over-50s population, which is more vulnerable to severe disease and hospitalisation than younger cohorts.

Up to 30 September, more than 25 per cent of peopled aged 50 and over hadn’t come forward for a first dose in Westminster, Lambeth, and Hammersmith and Fulham. Outside of the capital, this figure stands at 19 per cent in Manchester, 16 per cent in Birmingham and 15 per cent in Oxford.

Evelyn Akoto, the council lead for health and wellbeing in Southwark, where 73 per cent of over-50s have been fully vaccinated, said it was “not a surprise” that uptake has been lower in the borough compared to other areas of England.

“We know that among some of our communities, especially our Black and ethnic minority communities, there’s an ongoing lack of trust in the establishment and fearfulness of vaccine programmes that predates Covid,” she said. “The concerns are complex, and they vary by ethnicity.”

She said highly diverse communities in the borough, such as Peckham, have been targeted by anti-vaxxers who have attempted to distribute misinformation among ethnic minority groups.

While 88 per cent of white people in Southwark have had two doses, just 58 per cent of Black Caribbean people are fully vaccinated, said Ms Akoto, adding that the council has been holding meetings with different communities, faith leaders and age groups to encourage uptake. Volunteers have also visited more 7,000 households in the borough to promote the vaccines.

The Runnymede Trust, a race equality think tank, said lingering distrust towards the vaccine programme among ethnicity minority groups was linked to “alienation brought on by historic policy failures, such as stop and search.”

CEO Dr Halima Begum added: “Access to the vaccine is presumed as a given. But what people don’t see is that unequal access to health services have led to less take-up of health services in deprived communities and areas across the UK.”

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 16 October 2021 Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer, Priti Patel and Lindsay Hoyle pay respects to Sir David Amess at Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea, the site of his death EPA UK news in pictures 15 October 2021 A person lays flowers at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery. A man has been arrested and officers are not looking for anyone else PA UK news in pictures 14 October 2021 A red deer stag during rutting season in Bushy Park, Richmond, south west London, which is home to over 300 red and fallow deer PA UK news in pictures 13 October 2021 Police officers detain a man as Insulate Britain activists block a roundabout at a junction on the M25 motorway during a protest in Thurrock Reuters UK news in pictures 12 October 2021 The aerial climate installation by Swiss artivist Dan Acher 'We Are Watching' is unveiled at Our Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 10 October 2021 A young girl is helped by a Border Force officer as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. PA UK news in pictures 9 October 2021 People walk past a life-size sculpture of British singer John Lennon entitled "Imagine", by sculptor Lawrence Holofcener, displayed to mark what would have been the 81st birthday for the former member of the Beatles in Carnaby Street Reuters UK news in pictures 8 October 2021 WW II veteran, 96-year-old Lorna Cockayne, who served in the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS), popularly and officially known as the Wrens, as a Bletchley Park codebreaker, poses for a photograph with the Legion d'honneur after receiving it during a ceremony at the Pear at Parley in Ferndown, Bournemouth PA UK news in pictures 7 October 2021 British comedian Jo Brand poses with cut-out silhouettes representing women outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters New Scotland Yard, to highlight violence against women by male police officers or former police officers AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 6 October 2021 A protester, wearing a mask of Johnson, holds a sign reading ‘Question it all’ on the final day of the Tory conference Getty UK news in pictures 5 October 2021 Members of ‘Insulate Britain’ outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, before a hearing over the injunction banning the environmental activists from blocking the M25 PA UK news in pictures 4 October 2021 A delegate passes a street cleaner on the second day of the annual Conservative Party Conference being held at the Manchester Central convention centre AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 3 October 2021 Margaret Thatcher-themed mugs for sale at the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester EPA UK news in pictures 2 October 2021 A couple make their way through a flooded underpass in Bristol as a yellow weather warning for rain and wind is issued for parts of the UK Tom Wren/SWNS UK news in pictures 1 October 2021 A driver talks to members of the media after passing his HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) driving test at National Driving Centre in Croydon, south London AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 30 September 2021 The centrepiece One Thousand Springs by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota is seen ahead of the beginning of the Japan Festival, a celebration of the country’s plants, art and culture running from 2-31 October, at Kew Gardens in London PA UK news in pictures 29 September 2021 The family of Betty Campbell unveil the bronze sculpture of her during the unveiling of the statue in Central Square, Cardiff, of Betty Campbell, Wales' first black headteacher PA UK news in pictures 28 September 2021 A sign referring to the lack of fuel is placed at the entrance to a petrol station in London AP UK news in pictures 27 September 2021 Police officers detain a protester from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London PA UK news in pictures 26 September 2021 Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton PA UK news in pictures 25 September 2021 Scottish pro-independence supporters hold a march and rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland Getty Images UK news in pictures 24 September 2021 Police officers remove two protesters from the top of a tanker, as Insulate Britain block the A20 in Kent, which provides access to the Port of Dover in Kent. The environmental activists have moved location after been banned from campaigning on the M25 motorway in London PA UK news in pictures 23 September 2021 Gabriella, the seven year old daughter of imprisoned British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, joins in a game on a giant snakes and ladders board in Parliament Square, to show the “ups and downs” of her mother’s case to mark the 2,000 days she has been detained in Iran AP UK news in pictures 22 September 2021 A new sign hangs on the Millicent Fawcett statue after it was altered by ‘CrackTheCrises’ coalition activists to highlight the climate crisis as a feminist struggle in Parliament Square in London EPA UK news in pictures 21 September 2021 Gabriella Diment prepares a monumental bronze patinated fibreglass wall sculpture depicting household cavalry soldiers on horseback which is expected to be sold for £12,000-18,000 when it goes up for auction at Summers Place Auctions in Billinghurst, Kent PA UK news in pictures 20 September 2021 Florist Judith Blacklock puts the finishing touches to a floral carousel installation in Halkin Arcade, which she has designed with Neill Strain for the Belgravia in Bloom festival, running from September 20-26, in London PA UK news in pictures 19 September 2021 Bubbles surround Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo before the match against West Ham at London Stadium Action Images/Reuters UK news in pictures 18 September 2021 Children take part in the Settrington Cup Pedal Car Race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three-day historic car racing festival in Goodwood, Chichester, Reuters UK news in pictures 17 September 2021 Hugo, 7, from London rides past a 4x7 metre rainbow arch, made entirely of recycled aluminium cans, which has been installed by recycling initiative 'Every Can Counts', in partnership with The City of London Corporation in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London, to encourage members of the public to recycle their drinks cans ahead of recycling week, which starts on 20 September PA UK news in pictures 16 September 2021 Sheikeh MOhammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, leader of Abu Dhabi, leaves Downing Street after meeting with Boris Johnson PA UK news in pictures 15 September 2021 Children pose by ice sculptures depicting people collecting water by charity Water Aid to show the fragility of water and the threat posed by climate change in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 14 September 2021 Heavy rain covers the A149 near Kings Lynn in Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 13 September 2021 Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' at Durham Cathedral PA UK news in pictures 12 September 2021 Inspirational young fundraiser Tobias Weller crosses the finish line, near his home in Sheffield, as he completes his latest epic feat where he swam and triked his way to the end of his “awesome” year-long Ironman Challenge. This is the third challenge Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, has completed, raising more than £150,000 for his school and Sheffield Children Hospital’s charity PA UK news in pictures 11 September 2021 British player Emma Raducanu, holds up the US Open championship trophy winning the women's singles final of the US Open in New York AP UK news in pictures 10 September 2021 People paddle board during a misty morning in Ullswater, the second largest lake in the Lake District, Cumbria PA UK news in pictures 9 September 2021 Troops from Wiltshire based 4 Armoured Close Support Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers during final inspection at Wellington Barracks in London, ahead of providing troops for the Queen’s Guard PA UK news in pictures 8 September 2021 Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London Reuters UK news in pictures Mixing it up: Painting it up press view in London A gallery employee poses for photographers next to a painting entitled “Prairie” by British artist, Louise Giovanelli during the exhibition 'Mixing it up: Painting it up' at the Hayward Gallery in London EPA UK news in pictures 6 September 2021 Traders in the Ring at the London Metal Exchange, in the City of London, after open-outcry trading returned for the first time since March 2020, when the Ring was temporarily closed due to the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 5 September 2021 People enjoy the warm weather on Sandbanks beach, Poole PA UK news in pictures 4 September 2021 Demonstrators from Animal Rebellion and Nature Rebellion protest in Trafalgar Square in London. PA UK news in pictures 3 September 2021 South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu (centre) wins the Men's 200 metres T61 Final ahead of second placed Great Britain's Richard Whitehead at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PA UK news in pictures 2 September 2021 A young common seal on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as hundreds of pregnant grey seals come ashore ready for the start of the pupping season. PA UK news in pictures 1 September 2021 Goldfinches fighting over food in a garden in Strensham, Worcestershire PA UK news in pictures 31 August 2021 Gold Medallist Sarah Storey of Britain celebrates on the podium Reuters UK news in pictures 30 August 2021 Extinction Rebellion protesters hold a a tea party on Tower Bridge in London EPA UK news in pictures 29 August 2021 A police office tussles with a demonstrator on Cromwell Road outside the Natural History Museum during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion in London PA UK news in pictures 28 August 2021 Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a Royal Airforce Voyager aircraft at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire POOL/AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 27 August 2021 Fabio Quartararo crashes during a MotoGP practice session at the British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit Action Images via Reuters

Labour also raised questions of the UK’s flu vaccine supply after the delivery of doses were hit by supplies last month due to the ongoing shortage of lorry drivers. “Can you give a cast-iron guarantee today that adequate supplies are in place, and outline your strategy to ensure supply-chain disruption does not delay the rollout?” Mr Ashworth asked.

Concluding his letter, he wrote: “I urge you to take action now and do everything possible to drive up vaccination rates across all groups and in all areas, to ensure nobody is left behind in the fight against these viruses”.

A government spokesperson said: “Our vaccination programme continues to be a phenomenal success, with almost 80 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK double jabbed - and we are doing everything we can to keep encouraging more people to come forward.”

“Vaccines save lives and not only is our booster programme under way with three million third doses given in England alone, but our largest ever flu campaign has also launched as we seek to protect as many people as possible this winter.”