Half of UK adults have now had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest government data.

A total of 26,422,303 second doses were administered between December and 2 June, the equivalent of 50.7 per cent of the UK adult population.

The latest figures showed that 75.5 per cent had received a first dose, one day after the government announced the three-quarter milestone had been passed.

The government remains on track to meet its target of offering a first dose to all adults by the end of July, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

England had the highest proportion of fully vaccinated adults after 22,442,383 second doses, accounting for 50.7 per cent of over-18s.

In Scotland, the proportion was slightly lower at 48.2 per cent after 2,137,618 second doses. Northern Ireland was on 47.1 per cent after 684,398 second doses and Wales was on 45.9 per cent after 1,157,904.

Wales remains ahead on first doses however, with 85.7 per cent estimated to have had one jab, with England next on 75 per cent, Scotland on 74.6 per cent and Northern Ireland on 73.9 per cent.

Welcoming the news, Matt Hancock, the health secretary, said: “Shortly after vaccinating three quarters of adults with a first dose, I'm thrilled that we have now vaccinated over half of adults with the life-saving second dose.

“We know how important the second dose is to give protection, particularly against the Delta variant. That's why we’ve brought forward appointments from 12 to 8 weeks for the most vulnerable people.”

The health secretary encouraged all eligible adults to take the vaccine when offered.