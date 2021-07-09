‘Typically mild’ and extremely rare conditions added to Covid jab side effects list

New side effects have been added to the official list for Covid vaccines - but medical experts are cautioning they are "very rare" and people should get their jab when asked to do so unless told otherwise by a doctor.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MRA) found a link between the injections and myocarditis, which causes inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis, which is inflammation of the lining of the outside of the heart.

After investigating fewer than 100 cases in the UK, the MHRA concluded that the Pfizer and Moderna jabs may be linked to the conditions.

Research suggested that young men are most affected, particularly after a second dose.

The MHRA said anyone who experiences "chest pain, shortness of breath or feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart" after getting a jab should seek urgent medical attention but added the condition is "extremely rare" and "typically mild" in those it affects.

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, last week said: “We have carefully reviewed reports of suspected adverse reactions involving types of heart inflammation known as myocarditis and pericarditis...

"We have concluded that the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna may be linked with a small increase in the risk of these very rare conditions.

"The cases tended to be mild and the vast majority recovered with simple treatment and rest."

Dr Raine added: “No medicine is without risk, and in this case the risk appears to be small. We will continue to monitor this issue closely.

“The benefit risk balance for the Pfizer/BioNTech and for the Moderna vaccine remain favourable.

"It is still vitally important that people come forward for their first and second vaccination when invited to do so, unless advised otherwise."

According to the latest available data, a total of 79,800,224 jabs have been administered in the UK. More than 35 million of those are seconded doses and 45 million first shots.