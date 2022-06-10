Covid: UK scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

The UK’s leading scientists have warned the country will see a new wave of infections this month.

Speaking during a briefing by the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, Professor Christina Pagel said: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”

Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants.

She said “It's not a surprise that we have a new wave can see in the data. What's happened is that people don't want to look, and we're kind of closing our eyes to it.

“This is now our third wave in six months. So we had kind of six months of Delta we're now every two months of Omicron. The Omicron children are better than Omicron successively, that didn't happen with Delta.”

The SAGE scientist warned it “is not a great circumstance” that this new wave has hit just as the Jubilee weekend occured with increased community mixing.

More to follow...