‘Beyond reasonable doubt’ Covid pandemic originated at Wuhan market stall

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

It is beyond “reasonable doubt” that the Covid-19 pandemic originated in a Chinese animal market, a new scientific study has found.

Researchers from the United States and France discovered one stall in Wuhan, China, was a hotspot for coronavirus after analysing hundreds of genetic samples collected by Chinese authorities in 2020.

The analysis, published in Cell, compiled a list of animals including raccoon dogs, masked palm civets, hoary bamboo rats and Malayan porcupines, that were likely to have passed the virus to humans.

“It’s far beyond reasonable doubt that this is how it happened,” Professor Michael Worobey at the University of Arizona told the BBC, noting that other theories involve some “really quite fanciful absurd scenarios”.

Professor Kristian Andersen from Scripps Research in the US, added: “We find a very consistent story in terms of this pointing to the market as being the very likely origin of this particular pandemic.”

Researchers have said it is beyond ‘reasonable doubt’ that Covid originated in Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China ( AFP via Getty Images )

The research included 800 samples of genetic material Chinese workers collected on 1 January 2020 from the Huanan seafood market, the day after Wuhan municipal authorities first raised the alarm about an unknown respiratory virus.

Chinese scientists published the genetic sequences they found last year but did not identify the animals possibly infected with the coronavirus.

In the new analysis, researchers used a technique that can identify specific organisms from any mixture of genetic material collected in the environment.

Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, said the new study, while significant, left some critical issues unanswered.

“There is no question Covid was circulating at that market, which was full of animals,” he said. “The question that still remains is how it got there in the first place.”

In 2021, an expert group led by the World Health Organization concluded that the virus probably spread to humans from animals and that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely”.