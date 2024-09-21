Fears of fast spread of XEC Covid strain after many haven’t had vaccines in long time

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The new Covid XEC variant could spread rapidly through the population as many people have not been vaccinated in a long time, an expert has warned.

Scientists believe the XEC variant will become the dominant Covid strain over the next few months, with a few mutations which may help it spread through autumn.

The variant, which derived from the omicron variant, is likely to take off in the next few weeks as it spreads through Europe after being first detected in Berlin in June.

An immunologist has told the The Independent that due to “reduced levels of protective neutralising antibodies”, the XEC variant could sweep through the UK at a rapid rate.

The rate of spread depends on both a population’s exposure and its vulnerability to a virus ( AFP via Getty Images )

Current NHS guidance states that the Covid vaccine will be offered to people over 65, pregnant women, people with health conditions or treatments which increases their risk of serious illness, and people in care homes.

Professor Sheena Cruickshank, an immunology expert at the University of Manchester, says protection may be lower for much of the population, after a long time without being vaccinated.

“Predicting the rate of infection is complex,” she said.

“We haven’t yet seen data on how good XEC is at ducking our antibodies, and in the absence of effective ventilation measures in buildings or masking in UK [the new variant] may thrive.

“The rate of spread depends on exposure but also how vulnerable a population is.

“Many are some way from last vaccines and may have reduced levels of protective neutralising antibodies if so.”

The government currently rolls out the vaccine throughout two annual programmes: the spring and autumn booster programmes.

Since 2023, the spring programme has been for all over-75s, immunosuppressed people and care workers. The autumn programme vaccinates for all over-65s.

Those with good health between 50 and 65 have not been included in the free vaccine programme since 2022.

There is no indication that any further restrictions will need to be introduced “at this stage”, says Prof Cruickshank.

But preventative measures are vital in further reducing the need for future restrictions.

Track and trace, good ventilation, masks in clinical settings and paid-for vaccines for those who aren’t eligible for a free booster, would all help secure the UK’s health security.

“We have learned from the inquiry so far what not to do,” Prof Cruickshank said.

“Hopefully they will look at that, and learn and consider measures like track and trace or ventilation etc, to reduce the risk of the country needing to shut down.”