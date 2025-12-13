Could a chemical found in one type of chocolate slow down ageing?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A chemical found in dark chocolate could potentially help to decelerate the ageing process, new research suggests.

The study focused on levels of theobromine – a compound naturally present in cacao plants – in the blood, comparing them against markers of biological ageing.

These markers indicate the body's health and functional age, rather than its chronological years.

Although experts advise against increasing chocolate intake, they believe the findings could reveal everyday foods that “hold clues to healthier, longer lives”.

Theobromine is described as a "”elatively unexplored dietary phytonutrient” and has been linked to various health benefits and extended lifespans.

However, its impact on humans has been the subject of limited studies to date.

open image in gallery Theobromine is a key component of dark chocolate ( iStock )

The analysis, carried out by experts at King’s College London, included 509 people in the TwinsUK cohort and 1,160 people from the Kora study in Germany.

Researchers said they found a “significant association” between circulating levels of theobromine in the blood and slower biological ageing.

Dr Ramy Saad, lead researcher at King’s College London, who is also a researcher at University College London and a doctor in clinical genetics, added: “This is a very exciting finding, and the next important questions are what is behind this association and how can we explore the interactions between dietary metabolites and our epigenome further?

“This approach could lead us to important discoveries towards ageing, and beyond, in common and rare diseases.”

open image in gallery Everyday foods may ‘hold clues to healthier, longer lives’ ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Jordana Bell, professor of epigenomics at King’s College London, said: “Our study finds links between a key component of dark chocolate and staying younger for longer.

“While we’re not saying that people should eat more dark chocolate, this research can help us understand how everyday foods may hold clues to healthier, longer lives.”

Researchers also tested other molecules found in cocoa and coffee but suggest the effect is specific to theobromine.

Dr Ricardo Costeira, a postdoctoral research associate at King’s College London, said: “This study identifies another molecular mechanism through which naturally occurring compounds in cocoa may support health.

“While more research is needed, the findings from this study highlight the value of population-level analyses in ageing and genetics.”

The team is now exploring if the effect on biological ageing is unique to theobromine, or if the compound interacts with other chemicals in dark chocolate, such as polyphenols.

Polyphenols are powerful antioxidants also found in fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee and wine.