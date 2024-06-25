Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former Labour MP Dawn Butler has pledged to push the government to regulate all therapists in the UK after watching a “horrific” civil rape case against a TV sex therapist.

Ella Janneh, 37, has been awarded more than £200,000 in damages after she brought a suit against Mike Lousada alleging a prominent sex therapist over claims he raped and sexually assaulted her during a therapy session in 2016.

A court found there was “no doubt” he had regressed Ms Janneh, 37, into a childlike state which induced a panic attack before he penetrated her and committed several sexual acts, to which she could not consent.

Ella Janneh and her lawyer Catriona Rubens from Leigh day outside of the Royal Courts of Justice ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

Mr Lousada has been featured on national TV programmes such as This Morning, in major press outlets, in videos for Durex and was even linked to a clinic run by Spire Healthcare.

Have you been impacted by this story? email rebecca.thomas@independent.co.uk

Ms Janneh’s case has prompted calls for mandatory regulation of therapists and counsellors in the UK as there is currently no legal requirement for them to be registered with a professional regulator.

In Mike Lousada’s case, the Crown Prosecution Service did not pursue a criminal prosecution, so he is free to practice should he choose to.

The Independent has also previously reported on calls for the government to introduce mandatory regulation of care workers who are free to practice without a professional body.

Ms Janneh, who was represented by law firm Leigh Day, told The Independent: “After the police and CPS failed to stop Mike Lousada, I was left with no options. There was no professional body to go to stop him from practising. To raise the alarm. No register to add his name to. No check he would have to pass in future before having access to vulnerable people.”

“As a person walking off the street, I was shocked to realise there is no mandatory regulation of therapists. Lousada had been able to paint himself with the utmost ethical standards and yet there was no mechanism for accountability. It was just fancy words.”

“Where you have power and authority unchecked, you find abuse. And the most vulnerable people are walking into these practicing rooms and without mandatory regulation, you just think ‘well this is bound to keep happening.’”

TV sex therapist Mike Lousada appeared on programmes such as This Morning ( Durex UK/YouTube )

Ms Butler, Labour candidate for Brent East, has joined those calls and in a statement to The Independent said she was “shocked” the CPS did not take up Ms Janneh’s case leaving serious questions to answer.

She said: “Sitting through this trial I heard some of the most horrific and upsetting descriptions of abuse I have ever heard. I remain concerned there could be many more women out there who are holding onto trauma from abuse.”

“If I am fortunate enough to be re-elected, when I return to Parliament, I will push for legislative change to protect women. This appalling case has shown that we urgently need new legislation to properly regulate therapists.”

Ms Janneh sued Lousada for personal injury and negligence following a session in August 2016 ( PA Wire )

She added that she would specifically push to make it an offence for people claiming to provide psychotherapy or counselling services to act in “abusive, controlling or coercive” ways.

“It’s time that we treat the epidemic of violence and abuse towards women with the seriousness it deserves, Ms Butler said.

Speaking with The Independent, BABCP president Dr Saiqa Naz said the incoming government must start the conversation around statutory regulation for those providing psychotherapy.

“The public deserves levels of protection similar to what we see with doctors, nurses, social workers and chartered psychologists. There are a variety of psychotherapy approaches and without a way to regulate psychotherapy providers we create a potential public safety issue.”

“You wouldn’t let a surgeon operate on you would you without the relevant skills and training. People seeking help should know that their psychotherapist is properly trained and registered, that they are a safe pair of hands and are accountable if something goes wrong.”

The Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties were approached for comment.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)