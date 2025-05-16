Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Proteins found in spinal fluid may be the key to understanding why middle-aged people develop dementia, say scientists in California.

Researchers at U.C. San Francisco say the critical molecules may be just that for people with frontotemporal dementia: the most common form of the brain disorder.

Dementia affects more than six million Americans and accounts for more than 100,000 deaths each year. Researchers estimate that 42 percent of Americans over age 55 will eventually develop dementia.

Frontotemporal dementia affects an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 people in the U.S. It is caused by damage to the lobes at the front or the sides of the brain, and is much more common in younger people than in older people. It is most often diagnosed in people between the ages of 45 and 65.

“If we’re able to identify FTD early on, perhaps using some of the proteins we’ve identified, we can direct patients to the right resources, get them into the right therapeutic trials, and, ultimately, we hope, provide them with precision treatments,” Dr. Rowan Saloner, a professor in the UCSF Memory and Aging Center, said in a statement.

open image in gallery Researchers say they’ve found what may be the first markers for frontotemporal dementia. The condition affects millions of Americans ( Getty Images )

Saloner is the corresponding author of the findings, which were published Friday in the journal Nature Aging.

To reach these conclusions, the authors of the National Institutes of Health-funded study measured more than 4,000 proteins in spinal tap fluid from 116 patients with frontotemporal dementia. The patients had inherited genetic forms of dementia. Non-inherited cases can only be confirmed after death, when the brain is examined.

The researchers then compared the proteins of the participants to those of 39 healthy relatives.

The proteins of those with dementia suggested that they had problems with regulating ribonucleic acid, also known as RNA. RNA regulation is required for the proper expression of genes in the brain. They also hinted at defects that affect connections in their brain. These findings indicate that the proteins could be the first specific biomarkers for frontotemporal dementia as it develops in middle age.

open image in gallery Dementia can be hard to recognize in middle age. Researchers’ new findings could help doctors to identify frontotemporal dementia early on ( Getty Images )

Dementia usually impacts older people, and it can be hard to recognize in middle age. Notably, frontotemporal dementia is often mistaken for depression, schizophrenia, or Parkinson’s disease. Poor metabolic health and other factors are linked to an increased risk of dementia.

Notably, there was some more good news last month. The shingles vaccine may be effective in reducing risk.

“FTD affects people in the prime of their lives, stripping them of their independence,” Saloner said. “But there's no definitive way to diagnose it in living patients, unlike other dementias like Alzheimer’s disease.”