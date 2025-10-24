Scientists on cusp of ‘very early’ dementia diagnosis after breakthrough

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Science minister Lord Vallance has voiced significant optimism for the future of dementia care, suggesting the UK is nearing a period where early diagnosis and impactful treatments could revolutionise patient outcomes.

Following a visit to the UK Dementia Research Institute in Cambridge, he conveyed he was "super excited" by the advancements, describing it as "a real feeling of hope."

This positive outlook accompanies a new £5 million funding allocation designed to accelerate dementia diagnosis and improve the quality of life for those living with the condition, including through the creation of "AI-powered daily routine assistants."

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) anticipates this research challenge funding will ensure that by 2029, over 92% of patients receive a diagnosis within 18 weeks of a doctor’s referral, a substantial increase from current rates.

Lord Vallance said: “I think we’re on the cusp of an era where we are going to be able to diagnose very early, that will allow people to get the care and help they need.

“I also think we’re on the cusp of an era where we’re going to see interventions, treatments that really, really do make a difference.

open image in gallery Science minister Lord Patrick Vallance has said he is ‘super excited’ about the developments in dementia diagnosis. ( PA Wire )

“You put those two things together and you start to dream that actually we’ll be able to diagnose early, we’ll be able to get some treatment in early and that will delay or prevent the progression of the disease.”

He said scientists from other areas of research were coming together, applying their knowledge to dementia and “really beginning to see things that look like opportunities to get interventions that might stop the disease, prevent the disease, one day maybe even cure the disease”.

“That I think is very different from a decade ago,” he said.

Solutions could include “ramping up work on blood tests that spot the build-up of proteins associated with dementia” or “saliva analysis that notices hormone changes at the early stages of a fading memory, or even before symptoms have begun to show”, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said.

Such breakthroughs would mark a shift from traditional tests relying on noticeable signs of decline and could allow early treatment to help manage symptoms and slow progression through lifestyle changes.

DSIT said other solutions could involve the “development of AI-powered daily routine assistants” which work through smart speakers or tablet devices and learn the activities someone enjoys and their cognitive abilities.

The assistants could then help people by “suggesting brain-training exercises, offering reminders for daily tasks, helping with simple cooking instructions or facilitating video calls with family”.

open image in gallery DSIT said new dementia care solutions could involve the “development of AI-powered daily routine assistants” which work through smart speakers or tablet devices. ( Getty Images )

One million people in the UK live with dementia and this number is expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040 – with one in four acute hospital beds currently occupied by a person with dementia in England.

DSIT said the Dementia Patient Flow R&I Challenge is the third of five to be announced as part of the Research and Development Missions Accelerator Programme – backed by £500m in the Spending Review.

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said the funding was a “welcome boost to UK dementia research”.

Ms Evans-Newton added: “Right now, hundreds of thousands of people living with dementia miss out on a diagnosis – and the answers, care and support that one can bring.

“That’s not just a crisis, it’s wrong. But innovations like blood tests, digital assessments and retinal scans are offering real hope, and they will soon be here.

“We are in an era of truly exciting science driving new dementia tests and treatments. To make sure people can access them, NHS dementia services must be fit for the future too, backed up by long-term investment and new clinical pathways.”

Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “It’s promising to see the Government taking steps to tackle the deep-rooted challenges in diagnosis.

“By harnessing cutting-edge technology, research and innovation can lead us toward a brighter future where everyone has access to an early and accurate diagnosis and promising new treatments.”