A London florist crippled by a severe dental phobia has sought treatment abroad after his teeth "crumbled away" due to years of avoiding dentists.

Lajos Csendes, 31, originally from Hungary, has battled weak teeth since adolescence, often breaking them simply by biting into bread or even with his fingers.

His deep-seated fear has led to prolonged periods without dental care, including one seven-year stretch, leaving him with only his front and wisdom teeth.

While dental professionals believe regular check-ups could have mitigated the damage, genetics may also be a factor, as Csendes's sister experiences similar dental issues.

The situation reached a crisis point in 2024 when a severe tooth infection entered his bloodstream and spread towards his heart.

This prompted him to seek help at a specialist clinic in Hungary equipped to handle patients with dental phobias.

Csendes now faces a daunting £20,000-£25,000 procedure to reconstruct both his teeth and facial bones. He hopes the treatment will not only improve his oral health but also restore his confidence, allowing him to smile freely again.

He feels the NHS has not adequately addressed his phobia.

open image in gallery Lajos Csendes struggles with low self-esteem due to his teeth ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“They thought I was joking when I said I have this fear.

“It makes me have nightmares… I hope people realise it really affects me and is a serious issue.

“Finding a good relationship was always a struggle for me… I know people are judging… and some are afraid to interact with me.”

Mr Csendes has been terrified of the dentist his entire life, and as a child would even bite his dentist.

Over the years, check-ups became almost impossible – every time he tried to attend an appointment, he found himself unable to step into the building.

“I struggle with the smell, the noises, the clean white building.

“It all just triggers me… I feel sick, I shake and it’s just so scary for me.”

According to NHS England, the level of anxiety an individual experiences in relation to dental treatment is likely to vary from person to person, and according to the treatment performed.

open image in gallery Lajos Csendes now only has his front and wisdom teeth ( Collect/PA Real Life )

At the specialist clinic in Hungary for patients with a phobia of the dentist, Mr Csendes finally sat through an appointment.

“It didn’t even look like a dentist, it was so modern, and the dentist explained everything to me…I felt so relaxed.”

An X-ray revealed that the bones in his face had begun to deteriorate, and dentists said the process of restoring his teeth and facial structure would take around two-and-a-half years.

“They plan to take my teeth roots out and then open up the part of my face, above my mouth, and screw in metal bolts into my upper and lower jaw to bring my jaw line forward,” Mr Csendes explained.

“They’d then put ceramic teeth in.”

The procedure will cost between £20,000 to £25,000, so Mr Csendes has set up a GoFundMe to raise the funds.

He believes that once the treatment is complete, his life will be “transformed”.

“I’ll be able to feel normal again and not have to worry about my smile.”

You can donate to Mr Csendes’s GoFundMe here.