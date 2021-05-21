Diabetes vastly undertreated globally with just 10% in poorer countries receiving right care

M

ost people with diabetes around the world do not receive the right treatment and care standards tend to be lower in poorer countries, scientists have found.

Just 10 per cent of those with diabetes living in low- and middle-income countries received the type of care proven to reduce problems related to the lifelong condition, according to a new study in The Lancet medical journal.

Scientists analysed data from around the globe that showed there was generally a positive correlation between the quality of diabetes care and a country’s average income.