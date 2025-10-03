Do I have Covid or flu? The crucial symptoms you need to know as cases rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health officials are warning of a seasonal surge in flu and Covid-19 as autumn arrives, but as the two viruses share many symptoms, it’s difficult to tell them apart.

When a sniffle seems to progress further than “just a cold”, it’s hard to know what it might be – but there are differences in how the viruses appear and the risks they pose.

Do I have Covid?

Covid-19 continues to cause serious illness, particularly among vulnerable groups. The virus is constantly evolving, with new variants spreading easily through coughs, sneezes or even conversation.

Vaccination campaigns each autumn continue to try to prevent hospitalisations and deaths.

The list of symptoms has shifted since 2020. Many people now experience what feels like cold symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat or blocked sinuses. But others still report fever or chills, a persistent cough, fatigue, headaches, shortness of breath, or a loss of taste and smell. Stomach issues such as nausea and diarrhoea can also occur.

Doctors say a hoarse throat has become one of the hallmark features of the latest variants.

open image in gallery The UKHSA noted a 7.6 per cent increase in Covid cases across England earlier this month ( AFP/Getty )

The new strain, called Stratus, has two variants, XFG and XFG.3.

Despite accounting for a large proportion of new cases, experts are not concerned about the spread, noting it is normal for viruses to mutate and change.

Those aged 65 and over, care home residents, and people with underlying health problems are all entitled to the Covid-19 booster.

Do I have the flu?

Flu is a respiratory infection that strikes hardest in winter and can be far more debilitating than the common cold. While colds typically bring a runny nose, sneezing, watery eyes and mild throat irritation, flu tends to arrive suddenly with fever, aches and exhaustion.

Last winter alone, the flu sent more than 8,000 people to hospital. Over the past two years, at least 18,000 deaths in the UK have been linked to the virus. Children, older adults, people with long-term health problems and those with weakened immune systems face the highest risks.

open image in gallery Thousands of severe flu cases can be prevented by getting vaccinated ( Getty/iStock )

Vaccination remains the strongest defence. Research shows that last year’s jab prevented thousands of severe cases, cutting hospital admissions by almost a third among over-65s and by more than half among children aged two to 17.

This autumn, the flu vaccine is being offered free to those over 65, pregnant women, children aged 2 and 3 through their GP, and schoolchildren from reception to year 11 via nasal spray. Adults under 65 with certain health conditions are also eligible.

Are cases climbing now?

According to the UK Health Security Agency, levels of flu and Covid-19 could be on the rise running into winter, joining other seasonal bugs such as RSV and norovirus.

By 10 September, the UKHSA noted a 7.6 per cent increase in coronavirus cases across England compared to the previous week.

Experts say the risk is highest during the colder months when viruses spread more easily indoors.

Officials are urging everyone eligible to take up their vaccines to reduce the strain on hospitals and protect the most vulnerable. Both flu and Covid-19 can be serious, but prevention and early awareness remain the best tools against them.