Hospital consultants may strike with junior doctors in pay row escalation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hospital consultants may now join junior doctors in taking strike action in an escalation of the row over pay with the government.

The British Medical Association (BMA) warned the government it faces “having several groups of doctors on picket lines together later this year” as the union announced an indicative ballot of senior doctors over their recent pay offer.

Consultants and specialist, associate specialist, and specialty (SAS) doctors in England will be asked whether they are willing to take part in industrial action over the 4 per cent pay uplift many were given in May.

The union said at the time that the pay rise does not go far enough in restoring historical pay freezes, with the committees representing these doctors writing to health secretary Wes Streeting calling for him to meet for negotiations. However, the BMA said it has not received a reply.

The union has consequently announced the indicative ballot, which will open on 21 July and close on 1 September. Resident doctors in England, formally known as junior doctors, are already being balloted over the prospect of strike action, with senior doctors now potentially set to join them on the picket lines.

open image in gallery The BMA said health secretary Wes Streeting has not responded to calls urging him to meet for negotiations ( PA )

BMA consultants committee co-chairs Dr Helen Neary and Dr Shanu Datta, said in a statement: “Last month’s offer was an insult to senior doctors and undoes so much of the progress made last year. The 4 per cent was below April’s RPI inflation, let alone anywhere close to making a dent in the huge pay cuts consultants have experienced over the last 17 years.

“Without restoring consultants’ value we will continue to drive our most experienced clinical leaders and academics away – in many cases to better pay and conditions overseas – when patients and the public need them most.

“We’ve been clear to the government that we’re ready to get around the table and to secure a better outcome for doctors, patients and the public, but with no response, we have no choice but to prepare for the possibility of further action.”

They added: “Our resident colleagues have already launched their ballot, to which we offer them our fully fledged support. We ask the government whether it can really risk having several groups of doctors on picket lines together later this year.”

open image in gallery The union is calling for a rise that restores historical pay freezes ( PA )

BMA SAS committee chairwoman Dr Ujjwala Mohite added: “SAS doctors are the backbone and unsung heroes of the NHS, yet this year’s pay ‘award’ once again completely disregards the value we offer to patients and the health service.

“Even with the uplift, SAS pay will be down by almost a quarter in real terms compared to 2008. We are certainly not working a quarter less than we were 16 years ago.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Specialty and associate specialist (SAS) doctors and consultants have received an above-inflation pay rise of 4 per cent, following last year’s 6 per cent pay award, meaning the starting salary for a consultant is over £20,000 more than in 2023.

“Through the hard work of consultants, SAS doctors and all NHS staff, we have cut waiting lists to their lowest level in two years, down by almost a quarter of a million since we took office.

“Through our plan for change we want to continue working with doctors to rebuild our NHS for the benefit of both staff and patients.”