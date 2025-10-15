Dogs could slow down biological ageing in women, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dogs may be able to slow down biological ageing in middle-aged women, a new study has suggested.

New analysis of female military veterans in the US found that one hour a week session with dogs improved overall cellular health and showed “promising” biological benefits to those suffering with PTSD.

The research, led by a team of scientists from Florida Atlantic University, analysed 28 female veterans who had volunteered to train service dogs, which would later be used to help wounded soldiers.

To assess if the contact with dogs had benefits, researchers looked at the length of telomeres of participants to determine their biological speed of ageing.

They also recorded data from saliva samples and heart rate variability (HRV) and asked participants to wear monitors on participants. Those that took part were separated into a service dog training group, or a group that watched dog training videos.

The research found it also showed positive benefits to combating psychological stress

The findings, which were published in the journal Behavioural Sciences, found that veterans who participated in the dog-training programme showed an increase in telomere length.

Those watching the videos showed a decrease in telomere length, indicating accelerated ageing.

Mental health improvements were similar across both groups, while the findings showed that service dog training could be particularly beneficial for those suffering psychological stress or with combat experience.

Professor Cheryl Krause-Parello, the associate vice-president for FAU research and first author of the study, said: “Female veterans face unique reintegration challenges that are often overlooked, and traditional PTSD treatments don’t always meet their needs.

“Non-traditional approaches like connecting with animals can offer meaningful support.

“These relationships provide emotional safety and stability, which can be especially powerful for women.”