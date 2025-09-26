UK patients less likely to vaccinate children after Trump comments, pharmacies warn
UK pharmacists have expressed concerns over patient safety following the US president’s unfounded comments about autism and childhood vaccinations
Pharmacists have sounded the alarm over Donald Trump’s misleading claims on childhood jabs after a third of patients said they were less likely to get vaccinated or vaccinate their children after his comments this week.
The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) hit out at the US president for causing “alarm to parents” after he said jabs for measles, mumps, and rubella should be given separately and claimed a brand of paracetamol used in pregnant women is linked to autism in children.
Speaking at the White House on Monday about childhood vaccines, he said, “It seems to be that when you mix them, there could be a problem. It’s practically a known fact that if you break it up, you’re not going to have a problem.” He did not cite any scientific basis for the claim, adding: “This is based on what I feel.”
Experts globally have heavily criticised the statements, warning that the claims are not supported by scientific evidence, while the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told The Independent that his comments on childhood vaccinations could put children’s lives at risk.
Now, pharmacists, who deliver vaccinations for the NHS, are concerned about the direct impact the news has had on UK patients.
In a survey this week, with 500 responses, 32 per cent said patients said they were less likely to get vaccinations or childhood vaccinations in light of the comments. And 24 per cent of pharmacists who responded said their patients had questioned the safety of paracetamol following the news.
Olivier Picard, chair of the NPA, said: “President Trump’s comments break longstanding international consensus around treatments which strong medical evidence suggests are very safe, highly effective and used by millions of people over many years.
“People have every right to question medicines, but it is vitally important that patients get their medical advice from trusted and well-evidenced sources, such as pharmacists and doctors who have seen the clinical research underpinning treatments.”
“Statements like these cause alarm to parents, who feel unnecessary guilt for having done the right thing for their health during their pregnancy.”
He added that childhood vaccination campaigns have been crucial in preventing serious illnesses in the UK, such as measles, but warned “people can easily be swayed by what they hear online or on the television”.
The NPA survey also found 58 per cent of respondents were concerned the debate about medicines and vaccines in the US could pose a risk to patient safety in the UK.
In a television interview on Tuesday, health secretary Wes Streeting urged people to ignore the president’s comment.
“I would just say to people watching, don’t pay any attention whatsoever to what Donald Trump says about medicine. In fact, don’t even take my word for it, as a politician – listen to British doctors, British scientists, the NHS,” he said.
