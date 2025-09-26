Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pharmacists have sounded the alarm over Donald Trump’s misleading claims on childhood jabs after a third of patients said they were less likely to get vaccinated or vaccinate their children after his comments this week.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) hit out at the US president for causing “alarm to parents” after he said jabs for measles, mumps, and rubella should be given separately and claimed a brand of paracetamol used in pregnant women is linked to autism in children.

Speaking at the White House on Monday about childhood vaccines, he said, “It seems to be that when you mix them, there could be a problem. It’s practically a known fact that if you break it up, you’re not going to have a problem.” He did not cite any scientific basis for the claim, adding: “This is based on what I feel.”

Experts globally have heavily criticised the statements, warning that the claims are not supported by scientific evidence, while the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told The Independent that his comments on childhood vaccinations could put children’s lives at risk.

Now, pharmacists, who deliver vaccinations for the NHS, are concerned about the direct impact the news has had on UK patients.

In a survey this week, with 500 responses, 32 per cent said patients said they were less likely to get vaccinations or childhood vaccinations in light of the comments. And 24 per cent of pharmacists who responded said their patients had questioned the safety of paracetamol following the news.

Olivier Picard, chair of the NPA, said: “President Trump’s comments break longstanding international consensus around treatments which strong medical evidence suggests are very safe, highly effective and used by millions of people over many years.

“People have every right to question medicines, but it is vitally important that patients get their medical advice from trusted and well-evidenced sources, such as pharmacists and doctors who have seen the clinical research underpinning treatments.”

“Statements like these cause alarm to parents, who feel unnecessary guilt for having done the right thing for their health during their pregnancy.”

He added that childhood vaccination campaigns have been crucial in preventing serious illnesses in the UK, such as measles, but warned “people can easily be swayed by what they hear online or on the television”.

The NPA survey also found 58 per cent of respondents were concerned the debate about medicines and vaccines in the US could pose a risk to patient safety in the UK.

In a television interview on Tuesday, health secretary Wes Streeting urged people to ignore the president’s comment.

“I would just say to people watching, don’t pay any attention whatsoever to what Donald Trump says about medicine. In fact, don’t even take my word for it, as a politician – listen to British doctors, British scientists, the NHS,” he said.