E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s lettuce has spread across six states
Ninety-seven people nationwide have reported being infected with E. Coli
CDC Investigates E. Coli Outbreak Possibly Linked to Wendy’s Food
An E. Coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s romaine lettuce has spread across six states, the CDC announced.
Ninety-seven people nationwide have reported being infected with the outbreak strain, with 40 being hospitalized. Ten of those patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure.
The CDC said on Thursday in a statement on their website that Kentucky and New York had joined Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania in the list of states where cases have been reported.
The agency also said that although a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, 37 of the affected consumers reported eating burgers and sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants before getting sick.
Wendy’s is fully cooperating with the investigation, the CDC said.
Wendy’s has since removed its romaine lettuce from several states, the Sacramento Bee reported. The restaurant has noted another type of lettuce is used to prepare salads.
Symptoms of E. Coli include fever higher than 102F, bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, dizziness and dry throat. If symptoms persist, patients are urged to seek immediate medical help, the CDC advised.
