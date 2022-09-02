E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s lettuce has spread across six states

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An E. Coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s romaine lettuce has spread across six states, the CDC announced.

Ninety-seven people nationwide have reported being infected with the outbreak strain, with 40 being hospitalized. Ten of those patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure.

The CDC said on Thursday in a statement on their website that Kentucky and New York had joined Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania in the list of states where cases have been reported.

The agency also said that although a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, 37 of the affected consumers reported eating burgers and sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants before getting sick.

Wendy’s is fully cooperating with the investigation, the CDC said.

Wendy’s has since removed its romaine lettuce from several states, the Sacramento Bee reported. The restaurant has noted another type of lettuce is used to prepare salads.

Symptoms of E. Coli include fever higher than 102F, bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, dizziness and dry throat. If symptoms persist, patients are urged to seek immediate medical help, the CDC advised.