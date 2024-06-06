E coli outbreak warning for UK as more than 100 cases linked to food

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The UK’s public health authority has sounded the alarm over E-coli poisoning after an outbreak of more than 100 cases reported in less than two weeks.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday it is likely the outbreak is linked to “a nationally distributed food item or multiple food items.”

It said there is no evidence the outbreak is linked open farms, drinking water or swimming in contaminated sea, lakes or rivers.

The health authourity confirmed there have been 113 confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E-coli (STEC), associated with the outbreak, since 25 May. 81 cases are in England, 18 in Wales, 13 in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland.

The cases range from children as young as 2 years old to 79 years olds, but the majority of cases are described as young adults.

Out of the 81 cases in England 61 have given UKHSA information related to food, travel and potential exposures and of these 61 per cent were hospitalised.

Typically, around 1,500 cases of this type of e-coli are seen in the UK in a year.

“Numbers of confirmed cases associated with this outbreak are expected to rise as further samples undergo whole genome sequencing,” the UKHSA added.

In December UKHSA confirmed 30 cases of the E.coli (Stec) had been recorded across England and Scotland where one person with the infection died,

Meanwhile in March Boat Race organisers have warned rowers to not enter the water on safety grounds after high levels of E coli bacteria were found on the River Thames course.

Infections caused by STEC bacteria can lead to severe bloody diarrhea, and sometimes more serious complications.

The UKHSA said it is often transmitted by eating contaminated food, but can also be spread through close contact with an infected person, as well as direct contact with an infected animal or its environment.

The public have been advised to reguarly wash thier hands, follow food hygience measures such as washing fruit and vegetables, and avoid visiting people in hospitals or care homes to avoid passing on the infection.

Darren Whitby, head of incidents and resilience at the Food Standards Agency, said: “The FSA is working with UKHSA and relevant Public Health bodies to identify the source of the illness, which is likely to be linked to one or more food items.”