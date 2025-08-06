Woman given terminal diagnosis says she plans to fulfil her life dream

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 27-year-old woman with a terminal illness is planning an ambitious solo round-the-world sailing voyage.

Jazz Turner, from Seaford, East Sussex, aims to take part in next year’s Royal Western Yacht Club of England’s WorldStar challenge.

Should she succeed, Ms Turner would become the first female, disabled sailor to complete the feat.

Diagnosed at 18, she lives with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a debilitating genetic condition that affects connective tissue, and causes fainting and seizures.

Due to complications, doctors have told her that her condition is now terminal.

open image in gallery Jazz Turner, from Seaford, East Sussex ( Jazz Turner/PA )

“As my condition has progressed, the one thing I made sure of was that I never stopped sailing,” she said.

Next year’s challenge follows her recent circumnavigation of the UK and Ireland, known as Project Fear, but she now needs to secure the right boat and sponsorship to carry her around the globe.

“I’ve always been drawn to challenges that push me to my edge,” she said.

“Project Fear was born off the back of the announcement of the WorldStar 2026. I face many a ‘no’ in my life, and I do my best to turn them into ‘yes’. The right partnership could turn this vision into reality.

open image in gallery She never stopped sailing ( Jazz Turner/PA )

“Whether it’s a boat owner willing to lend their yacht or sponsors eager to back a remarkable human and sporting story, I’m inviting them to join me on this journey.”

The WorldStar 2026 leaves Plymouth in September next year and tests sailors to circle the globe without outside assistance or stops.

Symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) NHS There are several types of EDS that may share some symptoms, including: an increased range of joint movement (joint hypermobility)

stretchy skin

fragile skin that breaks or bruises easily EDS can affect people in different ways. For some, the condition is relatively mild, while for others their symptoms can be disabling.

Adrian Gray, commodore of the Royal Western Yacht Club, said: “Jazz is the epitome of why we created this Corinthian-style race.

“This is a race for sailors, run by sailors and the only one of its style in the UK.

“When we initially reached out to Jazz and she told us her ‘Project Fear’ campaign, a solo, non-stop, unassisted circumnavigation of the UK and Ireland, was started following our announcement of the WorldStar, we knew we wanted to help Jazz fulfil her life’s dream.”