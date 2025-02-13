Record number of patients waiting over 12 hours after A&E admission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of patients waiting 12 hours or more in A&E to be admitted to a ward has hit a new record high.

Figures from NHS England show 61,529 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from the decision to admit them to actually being admitted in January, up from 54,207 in December.

It breaks the December 2022 record of 54,573 patients waiting to be admitted to a different hospital ward.

The record comes as the number of hospital beds being occupied by patients who were medically fit to be discharged also hit a new record for this winter, with an average of 14,087 of those beds taken up by those patients.

Near-record case numbers of the winter vomiting bug Norovirus are also continuing to maintain pressure on England’s hospitals this winter.

open image in gallery The rise in patients medically fit for discharge who remain in hospital puts pressure on the entire medical system, the Royal College of Physicians says ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

An average of 948 patients a day were hospitalised with Norovirus last week, according to NHS England, slightly down from the previous week’s seasonal high of 961 patients, but more than two thirds higher than in the same week last year.

Despite the ongoing pressure, separate monthly figures show nearly three in four (73 per cent) of patients were seen within four hours of attending A&E in January, an improvement on December (71.1 per cent) and January 2024 (70.4 per cent).

The Royal College of Physicians pointed out that over the last month more than 420,000 who were medically fit for discharge remained in hospital, a 14 per cent increase on December.

Those patients often end up stuck in hospital waiting for space in nursing homes or other care facilities.

Dr John Dean, clinical vice president of the college, said it was an unsustainable situation.

“Every day, thousands of patients remain stuck in hospital beds—not because they need medical care, but because there is simply nowhere for them to go such as a place in a residential care home, or a support package for care in their current home. This is a systemic failure that places intolerable pressure on the NHS,” he said.

“Delayed discharges overwhelm emergency departments, force the cancellation of planned treatments, and cause patients unnecessary distress and deterioration in their health. The impact ripples across the entire healthcare system—from paramedics waiting with patients in ambulances to doctors and nurses struggling to find space for those in urgent need.”

Despite the enormous and ongoing pressures on hospitals, separate monthly figures from NHS England show long waiting list times fell as NHS staff delivered a record 18 million treatments in 2024.

In December alone staff delivered 1.33 million treatments, up 6.5 per cent on 1.25 million the year before.

The proportion of people waiting less than 18 weeks rose to 58.9 per cent from 56.6 per cent, while the number waiting more than a year fell to just over 200,000 to make up just 2.7 per cent of the waiting list, the lowest proportion since August 2020.

Ambulance wait times also improved across all categories in January.

open image in gallery Ambulance wait times improved across January despite ongoing pressures ( The Independent )

NHS England’s national clinical director for urgent and emergency care Professor Julian Redhead said: “These latest figures show how innovations and the hard work of staff is now delivering consistent progress in bringing down the backlog”.

“This post-pandemic period is potentially the hardest the NHS has ever managed and that has certainly been true this winter with soaring levels of viruses, high bed occupancy and difficulties discharging patients – with last week seeing 14,000 beds taken up each day by patients who were medically fit for discharge.

“Despite that storm of pressure in January, A&E and ambulance waiting times were improved on both the month and year before, and this year we will continue work to improve patient flow across hospitals throughout the year, to ensure that we’re in a better position for next winter.”

Health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Through the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change, the government has already cut NHS waiting lists by almost 160,000 since July, through a combination of investment and reform.

“As we work to end the misery of people left stranded on NHS waiting lists, we will also continue to address the issues facing our A&E departments.

“Annual winter pressures should not automatically lead to an annual winter crises and we will soon publish our plan to improve urgent and emergency care services, so the NHS can be there for everyone when they need it, once again.”

With additional reporting from PA