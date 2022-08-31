Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Millions of households in the UK are facing a “significant humanitarian crisis” this winter due to the rising cost of living, with thousands of people expected to die as a result of fuel poverty, leading health experts have warned in a new report.

More than 6,000 people die each winter from fuel poverty, but the figure is likely to be “much higher this year” as a result of rising energy costs, according to researchers from the UCL Institute of Health Equity, led by Professor Sir Michael Marmot.

Energy bills are estimated to reach £5,386 per year by January, placing millions of families under immense financial strain.

The researchers said that if as many as 56 per cent of UK households fall into poverty by January 2023 – as forecast by experts at the University of York – it will mean that between 5 and 10 million children suffer significant health, social and educational consequences.

“Children living in a cold house are less likely to be able to do their homework, leading to them fall behind at school. Long term, that is more likely to lead to low-income, unstable work, and not being able to make ends meet,” said Sir Michael.

Professor Ian Sinha, a consultant respiratory paediatrician at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, who co-authored the report, said: “There is a window of opportunity in childhood for optimal respiratory maturation. This is impaired by problems associated with cold, substandard, or overcrowded housing, such as viruses, dust, mould, and pollution.

“When we add in factors such as cutting back on food to pay the gas bills, and the mental health and educational impact of cold houses, the picture is bleaker still.”

The experts’ warnings are outlined in a new report published by the Institute of Health Equity, titled “Fuel Poverty, Cold Homes and Health Inequalities”, which links the “dangerous consequences” of living in a cold home to a child’s health and future life expectancy.

The report highlights how certain households are more likely to be in fuel poverty, including those on low incomes, households where people are living with disabilities, and minority ethnic households.

The geographical inequality in energy efficiency has also increased over time. In 2011, there was an 8.5 per cent difference between the proportion of homes rated band C or above in London (the highest percentage at 46.93 per cent) and the West Midlands (the lowest, at 38.46 per cent).

In 2021, the difference between London and the West Midlands had increased to 11 per cent, with the percentage of homes rated at band C or above actually falling in the West Midlands since 2011.

The rate of installations designed to improve household energy efficiency, such as fitting cavity wall or loft insulation, also peaked in 2012, the report said, and has dropped by approximately 90 per cent since then.

Homes that are cold as a result of fuel poverty exacerbate health inequalities, the researchers said. Cold homes can cause and worsen respiratory conditions, cardiovascular diseases, poor mental health, dementia, hypothermia, and problems with childhood development.

In some circumstances, health problems may be exacerbated to such a degree that they can cause death.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 31 August 2022 Flowers are placed at the gates outside Kensington Palace, London, the former home of Diana, Princess of Wales, on the 25th anniversary of her death PA UK news in pictures 30 August 2022 Edinburgh’s waste workers clearing mountains of rubbish at Forrest Road as they return to work following their 11 days of industrial action PA UK news in pictures 29 August 2022 Competitors take part in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships at the Rose 'N' Bowl, in Rossendale, Lancashire PA UK news in pictures 28 August 2022 People from the Emancipated Run Crew who are running the carnival parade all in green to remember the 72 people that died in the Grenfell fire during the Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, which returned to the streets for the first time on two years, after it was thwarted by the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 27 August 2022 Competitors in the bog section during Rude Health Bog Triathlon at Llanwrtyd Wells, in Wales PA UK news in pictures 26 August 2022 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets patient Rita Thomson after she had a complete hip replacement during a visit to South West London Orthopaedic Centre Getty UK news in pictures 25 August 2022 Finney Harrod receiving his GCSE results at Norwich School, in Norwich, Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 24 August 2022 A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night PA UK news in pictures 23 August 2022 Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colors in London AP UK news in pictures 22 August 2022 17-year-old pilot Mack Rutherford lands at Biggin Hill Airport, Westerham, Kent, as he continues in his bid to beat the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane PA UK news in pictures 21 August 2022 Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain's biggest and busiest container port, after backing industrial action by 9-1 in a dispute over pay PA UK news in pictures 20 August 2022 A young girl dances in Belfast City Centre during the first Mela Carnival, in which participants from more than 20 different cultura groups don traditional costumes to celebrate Northern Ireland’s cultural diversity PA UK news in pictures 19 August 2022 Commuters queue for buses outside Victoria underground train station which is closed due to strike action Getty UK news in pictures 18 August 2022 Pupils celebrate with their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich PA UK news in pictures 17 August 2022 Rishi Sunak looks at a NLAW anti tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, during a campaign visit to Thales Defence System plant in Belfast, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister PA UK news in pictures 16 August 2022 Protesters gather outside Perth Concert Hall in Scotland, where Conservative leadership hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are due to take part in an hustings event PA UK news in pictures 15 August 2022 A van from the company Bishop’s Move, which specialises in removals, storage and shipping, outside Downing Street, London PA UK news in pictures 14 August 2022 A part of a £45m furnace straddles the central reservation as it is moved along the M53 which was closed between junction 5 at Hooton and junction 10 for Cheshire Oaks, to accommodate the abnormal load heading to Essar’s Stanlow refinery PA UK news in pictures 13 August 2022 Dry grass in Eastville Park, Bristol. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales PA UK news in pictures 12 August 2022 Dust from a quarry behind a balloon flying at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta Reuters UK news in pictures 11 August 2022 Aung-Bo, a 21-year-old asian elephant is cooled down by a keeper at Chester Zoo during the heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 10 August 2022 A tanker from Thames Water delivers a temporary water supply to the village of Northend in Oxfordshire, where the water company is pumping water into the supply network following a technical issue at Stokenchurch Reservoir PA UK news in pictures 9 August 2022 Students (from left) Sophie Thwaites, Aaliyah McLaine, Michael Stewart, Aaron Boyack and Claire McNab at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, Fife, check their results as high school pupils across Scotland find out their exam results PA UK news in pictures 8 August 2022 James Willstrop and Declan James of Team England compete with Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby of Team England during the squash men’s doubles gold medal match on the last day of the Commonwealth Games Getty UK news in pictures 7 August 2022 Ojie Edoburun of England takes the gold medal in the 4x100 Men’s Relay on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham EPA UK news in pictures 6 August 2022 People walk on parched ground in Greenwich Park in London EPA UK news in pictures 5 August 2022 England's Anthony Harding and England's Jack Laugher competes to win and take the gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final on day eight of the Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, central England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 4 August 2022 The Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland during the working rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, entitled Voices, at Redford Barracks, Edingburgh PA UK news in pictures 3 August 2022 England’s Emily Campbell celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 87+kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games Getty UK news in pictures 2 August 2022 Circus company Lost in Translation show off some tricks at the top of Calton Hill in Edinburgh Getty UK news in pictures 1 August 2022 England's players celebrate during a victory party in Trafalgar Square in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 31 July 2022 England's striker Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her team second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 30 July 2022 People during Belfast Pride parade which returns to the city for the first time since the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 29 July 2022 Maxwell Tall, 2, cries as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to the media during a visit to Mums for Lungs community group in South Woodford, London, to coincide with the final day of the ULEZ expansion consultation and the publishing of new air quality data PA UK news in pictures 28 July 2022 Liz Truss during a visit to a broadband interchange company in Leeds, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister PA UK news in pictures 27 July 2022 A person waits for a train at Kings Cross Station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions PA UK news in pictures 26 July 2022 Lavender is harvested at Lordington Lavender farm near Chichester, West Sussex PA UK news in pictures 25 July 2022 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) view a robot during a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at the Liverpool Science Park, as part of a two day visit to the city PA UK news in pictures 24 July 2022 Emma Parfett and Shaun Smith paddle in the sea during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 23 July 2022 Members of environmental groups including Just Stop Oil, the Peace and Justice Project and Insulate Britain take part in a mass protest, in Parliament Square in London AP UK news in pictures 22 July 2022 Traffic queuing to check in at the port of Dover on the A2 as holiday makers struggle to get away SWNS UK news in pictures 21 July 2022 Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss meeting staff and children during a visit to the charity Little Miracles in Peterborough PA UK news in pictures 20 July 2022 The chard remains of homes in the village of Wennington after the heat triggered a series of blazes across the UK Tom Maddick/SWNS UK news in pictures 19 July 2022 Britain’s Jake Wightmancelebrates after winning the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon EPA UK news in pictures 18 July 2022 A police officer givers water to a soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace. The government issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat AP UK news in pictures 17 July 2022 Cameron Smith kisses The Claret Jug on the 18th green after he won The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course R&A via Getty UK news in pictures 16 July 2022 Ministry of Fun skaters during the annual International Busking Day event at Wembley Park, London PA UK news in pictures 15 July 2022 Ellen White, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly celebrate with the fans after England beat Northern Ireland in their last Euro 2022 group match in Southampton Getty UK news in pictures 14 July 2022 Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Old Bailey in London, he is charged with sexual offences against three men. The 62-year-old is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent PA UK news in pictures 13 July 2022 Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull as the baton visits the Yorkshire region during its 25-day tour of England in the final countdown to the games PA

Cold homes and fuel poverty contribute to the phenomenon of excess winter deaths. England saw an estimated 63,000 excess winter deaths in 2020-21. Estimates suggest that some 10 per cent of excess winter deaths are directly attributable to fuel poverty.

Dr Jessica Allen, deputy director at the Institute of Health Equity, said that deaths linked to fuel poverty are expected to be “much higher this year”.

Sir Michael said: “Warm homes, nutritious food and a stable job are vital building blocks for health. In addition to the effect of cold homes on mental and physical illness, living on a low income does much damage.

“If we are constantly worrying about making ends meet it puts a strain on our bodies, resulting in increased stress, with effects on the heart and blood vessels, and a disordered immune system.

“This type of living environment will mean thousands of people will die earlier than they should, and, in addition to lung damage in children, the toxic stress can permanently affect their brain development.”

He added: “In a rich country like the UK, the idea that more than half of households should face fuel poverty is a sad judgement of the management of our affairs.

“The government needs to act, and act right now. It’s clear we are facing a significant humanitarian crisis, with thousands losing their lives and millions of children’s development blighted, leading to inequalities that will last a lifetime.”

Commenting on the report, a spokesperson for the poverty charity National Energy Action said: “For too long we have known cold homes cost lives. On average, about 80 people per day die during the winter months due to a cold home.

“The wider physical and mental health impacts are devastating, preying on the most vulnerable in our society – often striking those with the worst existing health conditions, or in the most fragile mental states, the hardest.”

The charity added that lives will be lost if the government fails to tackle the energy crisis properly.