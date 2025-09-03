Energy drinks crackdown sees Prime and Monster banned for under-16s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular energy drinks will be banned for under-16s in England in a bid to prevent childhood obesity, anxiety and disrupted sleep, the Labour government has said.

Drinks such as Red Bull, Monster, Relentless and Prime will fall under the ban which is set to make it illegal to sell energy drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre to anyone under 16.

“High-caffeine energy drinks have no place in children’s hands,” said Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, who is in support of the ban.

“This is a common-sense, evidence-based step to protect children’s physical, mental, and dental health,” she added.

According to ministers, a ban could prevent obesity in up to 40,000 children and will help prevent issues such as disrupted sleep, increased anxiety and lack of concentration, and tackle poor school results.

open image in gallery The ban will make it illegal to sell energy drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre to anyone under 16 ( PA Archive )

Lower-caffeine soft drinks – such as Coca‑Cola, Coca‑Cola Zero, Diet Coke and Pepsi – are not affected, and neither are tea and coffee.

However, high-caffeine energy drinks such as Red Bull, Monster, Relentless and Prime would all breach the limit.

For context, a cup of coffee contains about 80 to 100mg of caffeine, tea approximately 40mg and 33mg is in a 330 ml can of Coca‑Cola. However, a can of Red Bull contains 80 mg per 250ml and Monster contains 160mg of caffeine per 500ml can.

Many energy drinks also contain high amounts of sugar, a 250ml can of Red Bull contains 27g of sugars, a 500ml can of Monster contains 55g of sugars and Relentless contains 19g per 500ml.

The NHS recommends adults should consume no more than 30g of added sugar per day and warns that too much can cause weight gain and tooth decay. While too much caffeine, particularly over 400mg daily, can cause anxiety, insomnia, restlessness, headaches, and an upset stomach.

open image in gallery Experts say energy drinks affect sleep, anxiety, concentration and even school test results ( Alamy/PA )

Around 100,000 children are thought to consume at least one high-caffeine energy drink every day.

Currently drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre must carry warning labels stating they are not recommended for children, plus major supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Morrisons and Asda have already stopped sales of the drinks to youngsters.

But the Department of Health said research suggests some smaller convenience stores are still selling them to children.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said: “How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of a double espresso in their system on a daily basis?

“Energy drinks might seem harmless, but the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of today’s kids are all being impacted while high sugar versions damage their teeth and contribute to obesity.

“As part of our plan for change and shift from treatment to prevention, we’re acting on the concerns of parents and teachers and tackling the root causes of poor health and educational attainment head on.

“By preventing shops from selling these drinks to kids, we’re helping build the foundations for healthier and happier generations to come.”

A consultation will now run for 12 weeks to gather evidence from experts in health and education, retailers, manufacturers and local enforcement leaders and the public.

“These drinks are unnecessary, harmful, and should never have been so easily available to children,” Dr Kawther Hashem, head of research and impact at Action on Sugar, Queen Mary University of London said.

She added: “The free sugars in these products increase the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and tooth decay, while the high caffeine content can harm young people’s mental health and wellbeing. By ensuring the ban applies across vending machines and convenience stores, the government has the chance to close loopholes and make this policy effective.”

Gavin Partington, director general of the British Soft Drinks Association, said firms do not market or promote the drinks to under-16s.

He added: “Our members have led the way in self-regulation through our long-standing energy drinks code of practice.

“Our members do not market or promote the sale of energy drinks to under-16s and label all high-caffeine beverages as ‘not recommended for children’, in line with and in the spirit of this code.

“As with all government policy, it’s essential that any forthcoming regulation is based on a rigorous assessment of the evidence that’s available.”