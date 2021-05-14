Analysis from Public Health England (PHE) has indicated that the vaccination programme for Covid-19 has prevented almost 12,000 deaths and over 30,000 hospitalisations up to the end of April.

In total, the rollout is thought to have prevented 11,700 deaths in those aged 60 and over in England and at least 33,000 hospitalisations in those aged 65 and over.

The method used compared the recorded number of deaths with the number that would have been expected, had the vaccine not been administered. Modelling was also used when calculating the number of hospitalisations which were prevented.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the findings “remarkable,” adding that taking the vaccine would be “one of the most important things you will be asked to do in your lifetime.”

Of the estimated 11,700 deaths that were prevented, 9,900 were thought to have been among people aged 80 and over, 1,500 in people aged 70 to 79 and 300 in people aged 60 to 69.

The analysis has also revealed further evidence that the vaccine is highly effective at preventing hospitalisations, particularly for those in older age.

Of the 33,000 prevented hospitalisations, approximately 3,900 were prevented among those aged 65 to 74, 13,100 among those aged 75 to 84 and 16,000 among those aged 85 and older.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at PHE, called on people to get both doses of the vaccine saying: “It is vital to get both doses of your vaccine when you are offered it.”

“Getting your vaccine could save your life or stop you becoming seriously ill from Covid-19,” Dr Ramsay added.

The data presented is based on people receiving their first dose of the vaccine with future analyses expected to measure the impact of people having had the second dose.

Meanwhile, separate analysis indicates that the protection against hospitalisation and death from Covid-19, offered by the vaccine, further increases after individuals have had their second dose.

The news comes as seven out of nine of England’s regions have seen a slight increase in Covid case numbers in the past week. With a proportion of the population unprotected however, this is not unexpected say scientists.