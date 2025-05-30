E-tattoo could help you work harder – or slow down if you’re too stressed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An electronic “tattoo” that can track when your brain is working too hard – or not hard enough- has been developed by researchers.

The wearable tech is a non-permanent wireless forehead e-tattoo that can decode brainwaves and measure mental strain.

Researchers hope this technology will be able to track the mental workload of truck drivers and traffic controllers, whose lapses in focus can have serious consequences.

Humans have an “optimal mental workload” which differs from person to person, said Nanshu Lu, the study's author, from the University of Texas at Austin.

"Technology is developing faster than human evolution. Our brain capacity cannot keep up and can easily get overloaded," he said.

open image in gallery The e-tattoo will be able to track the mental workload of truck drivers and traffic controllers, whose lapses in focus can have serious consequences ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

However, there is a mental sweet spot where humans are neither overwhelmed nor bored and finding a balance is key to optimal performance.

This e-tattoo analyses brain activity and eye movement in processes known as electroencephalography (EEG) and electrooculography (EOG).

But unlike other bulky EEG caps, which monitor brain activity, this e-tattoo is wireless and paper thin and just has a small battery pack.

In a study published in the Cell Press journal Device, the e-tattoo was tested on six participants who completed a memory test that increased in difficulty.

As the participant’s mental load rose they showed higher activity in theta and delta brainwaves, signalling increased cognitive demand, while alpha and beta activity decreased, indicating mental fatigue – showing the device can reveal when the brain is struggling.

Currently the best way of measuring mental workload is the Nasa Task Load Index. This questionnaire is used by workers, such as astronauts after completing a task.

But the e-tattoo can deliver continuous real-time data.

It’s also cheaper than current devices. Researchers say EEG equipment can exceed $15,000, while the e-tattoo’s chips and battery pack costs $200, and disposable sensors are about $20 each.

“Being low cost makes the device accessible,” said author Luis Sentis from UT Austin. “One of my wishes is to turn the e-tattoo into a product we can wear at home.”

But currently the e-tattoo only works on hairless skin and researchers are working to make sensors that work on hair. This will allow for full head coverage and more comprehensive brain monitoring, study authors said.

As robots and new technology increasingly enter workplaces and homes, the team hopes this technology will enhance understanding of human-machine interaction.

“We’ve long monitored workers’ physical health, tracking injuries and muscle strain,” said Sentis.

“Now we have the ability to monitor mental strain, which hasn’t been tracked. This could fundamentally change how organisations ensure the overall well-being of their workforce.”