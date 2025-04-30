Experts list the harms and benefits of gaming to help ‘cut through the noise’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exposure to misogyny, feelings of loneliness and obsessive behaviour are among some of the ways video games can affect mental wellbeing, a study suggests.

However, gaming can also lead to positive effects on the mind by relieving stress and improving memory, according to researchers.

Experts at the Oxford Internet Institute (OII) have outlined 13 ways in which playing video games might influence a person’s mental health to help “cut through the noise”.

It is hoped the findings, published in the journal Technology, Mind and Behaviour, will help to answer questions related to the harms or benefits of gaming more directly.

Researchers said literature on gaming and mental health “is rich with associations, proposed effects, and verbal theory” but “poorer” when it comes to providing a well-defined framework to allow for robust testing.

Senior author Professor Andrew Przybylski of the OII, added: “There’s no single answer to how gaming affects mental health.

“But our framework helps cut through the noise.

“By focusing on cause and effect, we hope this work encourages better theory development, and ultimately better digital wellbeing for players.”

To develop the framework, academics firstly “mapped out a wide spectrum of potential mental health impacts,” according to Dr Nick Ballou, a postdoctoral researcher at the OII, part of the University of Oxford’s Social Sciences Division.

“Second, we explored how these depend on not just the game itself, but on the individual and context,” he added.

“Finally, we reframed these effects in explicitly causal terms – something the field has been sorely lacking.”

The 13 proposed impacts, both positive and negative, are:

– Relieving stress, although researchers warned this could lead to emotional dysregulation when overly relied upon.

– Gaming can satisfy players’ needs for “autonomy, belonging and mastery, but can also trigger feelings of coercion, failure and loneliness”.

– Multiplayer gaming can bolster bonds with friends, although playing online with strangers can expose players to toxic environments and suppress social ties.

– Gaming can help develop a healthy passion, although an obsessive passion could have negative impacts.

– The storylines in some games can create a sense of “nostalgia”, generating a sense of “meaning, appreciation and vitality”, experts suggest.

– Exercise games can lead to a short-term boost in mood and energy.

– Gaming could offer time and space for players to experiment with different identities.

– Fast-paced games could improve executive function, working memory and attention control.

– Games that support the likes of cognitive behavioural therapy can increase a player’s motivation to engage with treatment.

– Excessive gaming can lead to players neglecting work, sleep, exercise or relationships, leading to feelings of loneliness, guilt and fatigue.

– In-game purchases have been linked to overspending and gambling-like behaviours.

– Obsessive gaming can interfere with daily life and increase feelings of anxiety.

– Exposure to sexualised content may lead to low body satisfaction in women and increased misogynistic attitudes, especially among men.

Researchers added that changing literature on gaming and mental health “will be difficult but necessary to address long-standing questions about digital play”.

“Parents are looking for actionable guidance about how to manage children’s play and players themselves seek ways to monitor and regulate their own play behaviour,” they added.