New scanner can see ‘previously undetectable’ cancer spread, research suggests

A new scanner which can distinguish tumour material from healthy tissue more accurately than current methods could change the way breast cancer is diagnosed and treated, researchers have said.

It is hoped the scanner, developed by scientists at the University of Aberdeen, could lead to patients undergoing fewer surgeries and receiving more individually-tailored treatments.

Scientists from the university, in collaboration with NHS Grampian, used a prototype version of the new Field Cycling Imager (FCI) scanner to examine the breast tissue of patients newly diagnosed with cancer.

They found that the FCI scanner could distinguish tumour material from healthy tissue with more accuracy than current MRI methods.

The university described the scanner as “groundbreaking” and said it could identify “previously undetectable cancer tumour invasion”.

Currently, around 15% of women need a second surgery after a lumpectomy – surgery to remove an area of cancer and some surrounding tissue – as the edges of the tumour may still be involved.

Researchers said the new technique could potentially more accurately outline these tumours and reduce the need for such repeat operations.

Dr Lionel Broche, senior Research Fellow in Biomedical Physics and lead researcher in the study, said: “We found that images generated from FCI can characterise breast tumours more accurately.

“This means it could improve the treatment plan for the patients by improving the accuracy of biopsy procedures by better detecting the type and location of tumours, and by reducing repeated surgery so really, the potential impact of this on patients is extraordinary.

“My colleagues in the University of Aberdeen built the world’s first clinical MRI in the 1970s so it is both fitting and exciting that we are making waves again with an entirely new type of MRI called Fast Cycling MRI – FCI.

“This is a truly exciting innovation and as we keep improving the technology for FCI, the potential for clinical applications is limitless.”

The Field Cycling Imager derives from MRI but can work at ultra-low magnetic fields which means it is capable of seeing how organs are affected by diseases in ways that were previously not possible, researchers said.

While similar to MRI in that MRI uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body without touching it, the FCI scanner can vary the strength of the magnetic field during the patient’s scan.

This means the FCI acts like multiple scanners in one and can extract multiple different types of information about the tissue.

It can also detect tumours without having to inject dye into the body, which has been associated with allergic reactions and kidney damage in some patients.

The study involved nine people living with breast cancer and scientists said more research is needed.

Dr Gerald Lip, consultant radiologist in NHS Grampian and co-investigator in the study, has recently been appointed President of the British Society of Breast Radiology.

He added: “This data is very promising, and we still need more prospective work, but these results will really support future clinical applications.

“We treat between 400 and 500 women with breast cancer in NHS Grampian every year and the potential this technology has to reduce the need for women to return for extra surgery is huge, benefiting them and reducing wait times and operating theatre resource.

“We hope it will have a future role in supporting cancer diagnosis and management.”

The research is published in Nature Communications Medicine.