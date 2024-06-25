Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a 21-month-old girl say they were “shocked” to find their daughter’s “shiny and golden” eye was actually a cancerous tumour.

Saint-Hallie, from Waltham-Cross in Hertfordshire, was diagnosed with a type of eye cancer in March after her parents noticed a sparkle in her eye and changes in her behaviour.

Her father Jaden Kish, 37, originally thought her golden eye simply meant she had different eye colours when he spotted it in November.

But after visiting the GP to get it checked, he was told it was a cancerous tumour and Saint-Hallie was diagnosed with retinoblastoma.

“Around November time, we noticed her left eye was sparkly and shiny,” the father of three told The Independent. “We thought maybe she was a child with special different coloured eyes but just to be sure we rang the GP.”

Saint-Hallie, a baby from Waltham-Cross, Hertfordshire, was diagnosed with a type of eye cancer in March ( Supplied/GOSH )

Jaden had also noticed his daughter wasn’t allowing people to pick her up, but had not considered she could have cancer.

The support worker said: “I was very, very surprised when they told me she had cancer. I didn’t believe it at first but then they reassured me and sent me to Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

Saint-Hallie had surgery to remove her eye in the days following her diagnosis and has been undergoing intensive chemotherapy since April.

Jaden described her symptoms as “heartbreaking” as she has now been left unable to walk due to the impact of the treatment.

Saint-Hallie’s father, Jaden Kish, originally thought her sparkly eye simply meant she had different eye colours when he spotted it in November ( GOSH )

She also vomits frequently, is sore and cannot eat or drink without a feeding tube. Jaden added she is also missing spending time with her two siblings, a brother aged four and a sister who is two, as she remains in hospital.

He said: “Before Saint-Hallie’s operation she didn’t like being picked up but ever since she’s wanted cuddles all the time. I think she must be in pain but can’t tell us.”

Missing out on key milestones, such as starting nursery, has been a distressing result of her diagnosis as her parents fear she is being robbed of important childhood experiences.

Thankfully, she has been able to feel some sense of normality with the help of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) staff, who make her time in the hospital as playful as possible.

“It has been a very difficult journey but one thing that makes it easier is GOSH,” he said. “They keep you involved and the play team are always here which has very much made a difference as she doesn’t always feel like she’s in hospital.”

Jaden is sharing Saint-Hallie’s story as part of a GOSH charity campaign to ensure that no childhood is lost to serious illnesses ( Supplied/GOSH )

He added: “Services funded by GOSH Charity have made such a difference. The play team make sure Saint-Hallie always has toys to play with – she loves the electric train. When the music therapist came and visited her, she sat really close and Saint-Hallie started strumming the guitar. I found it very emotional and started to cry.

“Moments like this have helped to restore her childhood. That’s why I wanted to share our story – so more people can understand the important work they do.”

Jaden is sharing Saint-Hallie’s story as part of a campaign to ensure that no childhood is lost to serious illnesses.

Louise Parkes, chief executive of GOSH Charity said: “At GOSH Charity, we do everything we can to give seriously ill children the best chance and the best childhood possible. We fund vital services and research that drives progress because we believe that no childhood should be lost to serious illness, and every child deserves to experience as much as possible as they grow up.

“That’s why we’re urging the public to join us and donate today, as we work to give seriously ill children the best chance, and the best childhood possible.”