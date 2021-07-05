The majority of British adults want face masks to remain compulsory on public transport and in shops after coronavirus restrictions are lifted, according to a recent poll.

The YouGov survey found 71 per cent of people in England, Scotland and Wales agreed that rules on face coverings on public transport should remain in place for longer.

It also found 66 per cent of people want face masks to continue to be mandatory in shops and some enclosed public places, compared with 27 per cent who thought the opposite.

Roughly one in five (21 per cent) of the 2,749 British adults polled said masks should not be compulsory on public transport after restrictions end.

Older respondents were more likely to want rules for face masks on public transport to remain in place, with 80 per cent of over-65s backing an extension, in contrast with 59 per cent of those aged 18-24.

Local leaders including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham have urged the government to keep face mask rules in place in shops and on public transport. Trade union Unite said it would be “an act of gross negligence by the government” to end the public transport rule in two weeks time.

Boris Johnson announced at a press conference on Monday that requirements to wear a face covering on public transport in England will be scrapped despite opposition.

The prime minister said government guidance will give way to “personal responsibility”, and urged people to “remember the value of face coverings both in protecting themselves and others”.

Government officials suggested people who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus could travel on public transport at less busy times.

At the Downing Street conference, Professor Sir Patrick Vallance, England’s chief scientific adviser, and Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, both said they would continue to wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces.

The prime minister also announced an end to all other legal coronavirus restrictions including social distancing and nightclub closures at the fourth step of the government's road map out of lockdown, which is expected to come on 19 July.

Scotland is due to lift remaining restrictions in August, while the Welsh governement is set to announce its next steps on 14 July.

