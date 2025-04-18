FDA is quietly drawing up plans to end routine food safety inspections, report claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly planning to end most of its routine food safety inspections.

That’s a move that raises questions about the future of food safety across the U.S. and under the Trump administration and following a worrying E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s onions that killed one person and sickened more than 100 others. Each year, federal health officials estimate 48 million people get sick and 3,000 die from foodborne diseases.

The plans have not been finalized, CBS News reported Friday, citing multiple unnamed federal health officials. However, the Department of Health and Human Services told the network that the FDA was not planning any changes.

The department did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

One former official told CBS News that FDA employees have been working on a possible shift of the agency’s food efforts to states for years, which could give the department the room to focus on higher priority and foreign inspections and help tackle case backloads.

open image in gallery The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly planning to end most of its routine food safety inspections. The plans come after a report highlighted multiple problems with inspections ( FDA )

"There's so much work to go around. And us duplicating their work just doesn't make sense," one former FDA official, who worked on the plans before leaving the agency and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

Notably, some inspections are already outsourced. The FDA says it may conduct inspections using state partnering agencies and that they also can be conducted by “foreign countries with whom we have Memoranda of Understanding or similar agreements.’’

State inspectors who conduct inspections are trained by the FDA to ensure consistency across state and federal efforts. State partners and the FDA share findings from their inspections.

“The FDA prioritizes inspections using a risk-based approach that takes into account today’s global food supply and markets and focuses on issues of food safety that may affect public health,” it says.

It remains unclear what would happen in states that don’t have contracts with the FDA to conduct inspections.

Recent layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services are also a factor. The department initially let go some 10,000 across agencies. With fewer staff members, come fewer inspections that can be done. CBS News previously reported that the FDA is planning to hire contractors in an attempt to fill that gap.

A report released by the Government Accountability Office earlier this year found that the FDA had not met its domestic and foreign inspection targets since 2018 — although the Covid pandemic was a big hurdle.

open image in gallery The FDA currently uses state and territory partners to conduct inspections. It remains unclear how changes would impact the states and those who don’t partner with the agency ( Getty Images )

The office said the FDA had conducted an average of 8,353 domestic inspections per year and an average of 917 foreign inspections between 2018 and 2023.

The report said FDA officials had already cited limited workforce capacity as the FDA’s “primary challenge to meeting inspection targets,” and that the agency had not identified and implemented additional procedures for minimizing incidences where investigators attempt but are unable to complete an inspection.

"In theory, relying on states to do more routine food inspection work could lead to better food safety," Thomas Gremillion, director of food policy at the Consumer Federation of America, told CBS News.

"So far, this administration has acted with reckless disregard for how its policies will affect the detection and prevention of foodborne illness, and any plans to replace federal food inspectors with some other workforce deserve suspicion," he said.