FDA names a new vaccine chief. He is a vocal critic of the agency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has tapped Dr. Vinay Prasad to lead the agency’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, which oversees vaccines, blood supply, and gene therapies.

Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary wrote on X that he would bring “the kind of scientific rigor, independence, and transparency” that is needed.

“He brings a great set of skills, energy, and competence to the FDA,” Makary, reportedly wrote in an email to staff obtained by The Washington Post.

The appointment, replacing Dr. Peter Marks, has also received some backlash from social media users.

Prasad enjoys a huge following on social media, where he often comments on popular health and politics topics.

He has also been accused of spreading misinformation about Covid vaccines by the Association of Immunization Managers. He has also criticized the decision to approve the shots for children, even though recent research has found the vaccines protected children from the sometimes debilitating effects of Long Covid.

Here’s what to know about him.

Early life

open image in gallery U.C. San Francisco Dr. Vinay Prasad has been picked to lead the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Prasad, a YouTuber and podcaster, has been a vocal critic of the agency ( X/@VPrasadMDMPH )

Raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Prasad — whose full name is Vinayak — was born to immigrant parents. They later moved to northern Indiana. He attended Michigan State University in the early 2000s, earning degrees in philosophy and physiology before moving to the University of Chicago for his medical degree and Johns Hopkins University for a master’s in public health.

“I’m a medical oncologist who does research on policy and the evidence base of medicine. What I do directly follows from the classes I took in college,” he said in an interview published by Michigan State’s Honors College.

In 2015, he completed a fellowship in oncology at the National Cancer Institute and in haematology at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Prasad is not married and has no known children.

Recent work

From 2015 to 2020, he taught at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon.

Prasad is now a professor of epidemiology, biostatistics, and medicine at U.C. San Francisco. He is also a practicing haematologist oncologist at San Francisco General Hospital.

He runs the VKPrasad lab there, studying cancer drugs, health policy, clinical trials, and better decision-making.

He teaching at at U.C. San Francisco has won awards.

He is the author of more than 4,000 peer-review papers, has penned more than 100 op-eds, and hosts an oncology podcast. His YouTube channel has over 100,000 subscribers.

He’s published two books titled: “Malignant: How Bad Policy and Bad Evidence Harm People with Cancer” and "Ending Medical Reversal: Improving Outcomes, Saving Lives."

Views on vaccines

Prasad’s views on vaccines are a relatively mixed bag. He has criticized Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr’s conspiracy theories linking certain vaccination’ to autism, but also believes that children should not be subject to the Covid vaccine.

“For years, RFK Jr. has pushed the long-debunked link between the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine and autism. He has, in fact, made millions from peddling this bunk,” Prasad said in a piece last November.

“If RFK Jr. uses his perch as HHS secretary to discourage parents from getting their children inoculated with the MMR vaccine, severe negative repercussions could result, including measles outbreaks and childhood deaths. This is not a good policy,” he added.

Prasad has lamented how the nation talks about vaccines, saying they should be discussed “just like drugs.” He’s called to repeal vaccine indemnification, including the national vaccine injury compensation program.

Furthermore, Prasad has said that mRNA vaccine science should be deprioritized. The Covid vaccines are mRNA vaccines.

In a more recent post, he said the CDC should pull the Covid shot for kids, “because there is no randomized evidence that kids ever benefit (in terms of real clinical outcomes) from this shot, and no evidence of any sort that a kid born today will need one in the future.”

But, he’s also said the vaccine itself was “miraculous” and life-saving.

“I'm 100% persuaded that an older, unvaccinated person who did not have COVID-19 definitely benefited from the vaccine in January, February, and March of 2021,” he said in an interview on Substack. “...Now, what I'm not sure about is if a 20-year-old who already had COVID-19, do they benefit from getting the dose of the vaccine?”

Discussing the recent measles outbreak, Prasad has said there should not be a culture where “adults are paranoid and get boosters.”

“If you think that I am going to check my records and get a measles booster in 2025 you are pretty f****** stupid,” he wrote on X.

open image in gallery Prasad breaks with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., over tying autism to vaccines. He’s called any association ‘bunk’ ( Getty )

Other views

Prasad has said the FDA is a failure, rubber stamping “too many useless products.”

He’s often discussed politics and ongoings at the Trump administration, saying that withdrawing from the World Health Organization is in America’s interest. Prasad has taken issue with recent media reaction to mass layoffs.

He’s questioned RFK Jr’s link to the Samoa measles outbreak, and spoken out in support of an effort to ban artificial dye in food products.

Prasad has called Jay Bhattacharya a “superb pick” to lead the National Institutes of Health, and criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for perpetrating “malicious lies.”

Following a 2021 blog post, Prasad received heat for saying public health measures may have laid the groundwork for fascism. Several people labeled the remarks as antisemitic.

Prasad has said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has done a “bad job,” accusing them of using “propaganda” in their response to the Covid pandemic. He is a member of Urgency of Normal: a group formed in support of ending pandemic precautions for children.

“When the pandemic ends and people have no faith in public health, it would be wrong to blame Joe Rogan. It’s institutions like the CDC and our leaders who push bad info masquerading as science,” Prasad said.