Christmas ‘quad-demic’ warning as four different viruses spread in children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Parents have been warned of spike in flu cases among children as the country tackles ‘quad-demic’ just before Christmas.

The increase in flu could indicate a rise in demand for adults “further down the line”, an expert has now warned.

Officials warned that hospitals are dealing with a “quad-demic” of disease, with rising levels of flu, Covid-19, norovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The number of people in hospital with flu has quadrupled compared with last year, according to figures for the NHS in England.

An average of 1,099 flu patients were in hospital beds each day in the week to December 1, including 39 in critical care.

A record number of people are occupying hospital beds for this time of year because of a variety of illnesses and injuries, with England’s provision about 95% full.

open image in gallery A graph showing flu patients in hospital in England ( PA Graphics )

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said the NHS is “bracing” for a challenging winter.

Ms Cordery told BBC Breakfast: “Quad-demic – it’s an awful word, but it does mean that we’ve got four different viruses running around at the moment – we’ve got flu, we’ve got Covid, we’ve got norovirus and RSV, and all of those coming together makes it incredibly challenging”.

“I think there are two things that it does: one is it really increases demand for services, particularly, I would say, GP services, but also A&E services.

“And of course, those staff who are working in our hospitals are also those who are living in our communities who are affected by the same viruses, or their children are affected by those viruses, so it does, of course, reduce the number of staff who are available to work.

“Those two things coming together is what puts enormous pressure on services on the front line in winter.”

She added: “We’ve seen a real rise in, a spike in, the number of children who are suffering from flu in particular, and often that’s a predictor of a later wave coming in adults.

“So it’s likely that we might see rising demand in adults further down the line.

“So yes, we are bracing ourselves, I think, for a challenging winter ahead.”

Health leaders have urged people eligible for a free flu jab to get their vaccination “as soon as possible”, with the NHS booking system due to close in around two weeks.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said last week: “The NHS is busier than it has ever been before, heading into winter, with flu and norovirus numbers in hospital rising sharply, and we are still only at the start of December, so we expect pressure to increase and there is a long winter ahead of us.

“For a while there have been warnings of a ‘tripledemic’ of Covid, flu and RSV this winter, but with rising cases of norovirus this could fast become a ‘quad-demic’, so it’s important that if you haven’t had your Covid or flu jab to follow the lead of millions of others and come forward and get protected as soon as possible.”